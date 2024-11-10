Bindi Irwin's Tattoos Are A Tribute To Her Dad, Steve Irwin
Australian conservationist Steve Irwin is remembered as an entertaining individual whose love of wildlife inspired a generation of fans. Known for his stint on the TV series "The Crocodile Hunter," Irwin took that persona to other successful shows as well, including "The Crocodile Hunter Diaries," and "Croc Files."
Viewers who loved the iconic TV star also grew to love Steve Irwin's kids, Robert and Bindi. Following his sudden death in 2006, his family continued with his work, keeping his name alive for a new era. But it's Bindi's own tribute to her late father in the form of tattoos that many fans found to be the most touching.
One of those tattoos is on her left arm, and bears the name of her daughter, Grace Warrior. Bindi chose the name Warrior in honor of her father, and the words are stylized in her father's hand. "This is my dad's handwriting," she said in her Instagram post, "to keep him with me, always." The second tat features Daisy, the family's alligator, further symbolizing her father's work.
Honoring her father's legacy
Bindi was only 8 when Steve Irwin was killed. The accident happened as Irwin was filming underwater, where he took a deadly barb from a stingray. But Irwin's family continued their commitment to wildlife, with Bindi following in his footsteps with her own show, "Bindi the Jungle Girl." While she's dabbled in music and became a personality in her own right, winning "Dancing with the Stars" in 2015, her dedication to the family business has never faltered.
Bindi has worked closely with the Australia Zoo, which was founded by her grandparents, Bob and Lyn. She also managed the zoo during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown. In 2023, she underwent successful surgery for endometriosis, a condition she's suffered for several years. "After all that my body has gone through," she said on Instagram, "I feel tremendously grateful that we have our gorgeous daughter. She feels like our family's miracle."