Eric Trump Described Barron's Dating Life With Three Simple Words
Now that he has turned 18 and started school at New York University, plenty of people are eager to find out more about the notoriously private Barron Trump. One of the biggest questions on folks' minds about Barron? Whether or not he's dating anyone. Former President Donald Trump has been asked about Barron's dating life and didn't have much to divulge. Barron's half-brother Eric, on the other hand, has some dating advice for his little bro, and honored him with the title of "most watched bachelor." Primarily, though, he offered up a serious word of caution.
In an October 2024 interview with the Daily Mail, Eric got candid about his take on Barron dating in college. "My advice to Barron is you are the most watched person, probably the most watched bachelor in the world right now." Eric and his older brother, Donald Trump Jr. are 22 and 28 years older than Barron, respectively. So, their experience with having a dad in the public eye affected them a bit differently during their much earlier college years. "I'm really lucky, when I was a bachelor we had a lot of attention but not quite the attention that he'll have," he explained, noting that this would be even more of a concern if Donald wins a second term as president. His biggest piece of advice? "Just be careful, just be careful."
Barron's love life is under a microscope
It's unclear if Barron Trump is spending his freshman year at NYU dating around. Two months into his first semester, Donald Trump was asked about this on the PBD Podcast, and he said, "I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet." Whether Barron has had a significant other or not, being cautioned the dating scene surely doesn't inspire much confidence in the teen. From Eric Trump's perspective, though, Barron's love life will be in the spotlight, no matter what. "There are a lot of eyes on you," Eric said. While his advice for his younger brother may be a bit ominous, Eric clearly has respect for Barron. He told the Daily Mail that Barron is "a great kid. He's a smart kid. He conducts himself very, very well," adding, "He's been brought up well and he's gonna have a great future ahead of him."
Interestingly, Eric's advice for his brother came just months after a TikToker named Maddie, known as @maddatitude, made a video claiming, "I went to school with Barron Trump, and he was my first bf," per the Daily Mail. It's unclear whether she was actually romantically involved with Barron, but she did include class photos of her and Barron together, as well as a photo of her posing with Donald. So, whether Barron is dating around or not, Eric is right about one thing: Barron's love life will be talked about one way or another.