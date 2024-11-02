Eric Trump Described Barron's Dating Life With Three Simple Words

Now that he has turned 18 and started school at New York University, plenty of people are eager to find out more about the notoriously private Barron Trump. One of the biggest questions on folks' minds about Barron? Whether or not he's dating anyone. Former President Donald Trump has been asked about Barron's dating life and didn't have much to divulge. Barron's half-brother Eric, on the other hand, has some dating advice for his little bro, and honored him with the title of "most watched bachelor." Primarily, though, he offered up a serious word of caution.

In an October 2024 interview with the Daily Mail, Eric got candid about his take on Barron dating in college. "My advice to Barron is you are the most watched person, probably the most watched bachelor in the world right now." Eric and his older brother, Donald Trump Jr. are 22 and 28 years older than Barron, respectively. So, their experience with having a dad in the public eye affected them a bit differently during their much earlier college years. "I'm really lucky, when I was a bachelor we had a lot of attention but not quite the attention that he'll have," he explained, noting that this would be even more of a concern if Donald wins a second term as president. His biggest piece of advice? "Just be careful, just be careful."

