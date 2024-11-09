Here's Why Cher Slid Into HGTV Star Jonathan Scott's DMs

It might be hard to imagine a crossover between music industry revolutionary Cher and HGTV, but as it turns out, the former is a big fan of the latter. For starters, we know she is a viewer of at least one of the shows helmed by the "Property Brothers" stars Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott. When the brothers were on "Today" in April 2024 and participating in a Q&A game called "The Hot Seat," they told the story of Jonathan getting a DM from the famous songstress.

Advertisement

"Yeah, it was not in a romantic way, but she had watched one of our shows and she was just saying that she was watching this during the pandemic," Jonathan said. "And so I was like, I immediately was like, 'Call everyone I know!'" Drew elaborated on the DM conversation Jonathan and Cher had, saying, "No, but she actually, she came in to say how, 'Why the hell don't the homeowners listen to you?' ... And in the DM she was like, 'That homeowner needs to listen to you more.'"

Jonathan affirmed that he did indeed message back. Is it possible an icon like Cher is just like so many other HGTV viewers who wonder which elements of "Property Brothers" are fake?