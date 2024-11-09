Here's Why Cher Slid Into HGTV Star Jonathan Scott's DMs
It might be hard to imagine a crossover between music industry revolutionary Cher and HGTV, but as it turns out, the former is a big fan of the latter. For starters, we know she is a viewer of at least one of the shows helmed by the "Property Brothers" stars Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott. When the brothers were on "Today" in April 2024 and participating in a Q&A game called "The Hot Seat," they told the story of Jonathan getting a DM from the famous songstress.
"Yeah, it was not in a romantic way, but she had watched one of our shows and she was just saying that she was watching this during the pandemic," Jonathan said. "And so I was like, I immediately was like, 'Call everyone I know!'" Drew elaborated on the DM conversation Jonathan and Cher had, saying, "No, but she actually, she came in to say how, 'Why the hell don't the homeowners listen to you?' ... And in the DM she was like, 'That homeowner needs to listen to you more.'"
Jonathan affirmed that he did indeed message back. Is it possible an icon like Cher is just like so many other HGTV viewers who wonder which elements of "Property Brothers" are fake?
What other HGTV show does Cher like?
Cher's love of HGTV extends beyond the realm of the Scott brothers, since she is also a big fan of Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines. The former HGTV stars shot to home renovation media stardom with their show "Fixer Upper." On X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2016, Cher tweeted about the Waco-based show, remarking that it reminded her of the time she spent living in Burleson, Texas. The official HGTV account replied, thrilled with the shout-out. Chip replied as well, tweeting, "love you Cher! The memories ... Her folks grew up on sonny and Cher! And we grew up on 'if I could turn back time ... '"
Three years later, Cher was still a fan. In 2019, she tweeted, "Once in a while I like to check in, & see what's happening With Chip, Joanna & Kids." She included an emoji surrounded by hearts and the hashtag "#FixerUpper." Chip then replied on X, "Well Auntie Cher ... Kids are doing great! A little cold going around, but you know how it is. Send everyone our love! — the Gaines clan." Although it does not seem like Cher has tweeted anything else about the Gaineses since 2019, who knows if they or any other HGTV stars have also received DMs from her.