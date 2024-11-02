What Trump Staffer Margo Martin Looks Like Makeup-Free

In Margo Martin's July Instagram dump, she included something a little more personal, she posted a photo of her without makeup. Martin's skin is clear, evenly toned and even a little bit sun-kissed which shows she's been enjoying her summer. This is a welcomed change, as almost, if not all, of Martin's other Instagram posts have her in full hair and makeup. Although, it is important to point out that while her natural skin is glowing, it's clear that her eyebrows have been done, so she may be rocking some kind of semi-permanent cosmetic alteration. Unfortunately, many women in the spotlight feel the pressure to always be 'on,' which includes having makeup and hair done as well as a nice outfit and a smile to match. It's an enormous amount of pressure to be under as is, but add in all of Martin's political responsibilities and it's more than a double whammy.

Martin isn't the first woman to have to navigate these pressures. Most women will tell you that some beauty standards are unattainable. Trump seems to have found his own standard of beauty through his wife Melania, which you can see when you look at the Melania doppelgangers he surrounds himself with. Trump's attorney Alina Habba is another Melania look alike.