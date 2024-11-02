What Trump Staffer Margo Martin Looks Like Makeup-Free
A well-known member of Donald Trump's staff recently went makeup-free on her Instagram. Margo Martin, Trump's deputy communications chief, posted a late July photo dump which included multiple photos of Martin's summer escapades. One of the most interesting snaps was one of her holding her niece while lounging about. As cute as Martin's niece was, that wasn't what made the photo unique. Instead, it was Margo Martin looking completely fresh-faced.
When she poses beside Trump, the similarities between her and Melania become strikingly clear. While Melania is nearly 30-years her senior, they do share high cheekbones and dark brown hair, which seems to be why some distant photos of Martin had people mixing her up with the prior first lady. According to the Daily Mail, Fox News' John Roberts mistakenly identified Martin as Melania, leading people to believe that Margo Martin was actually Melania Trump supporting her husband during his 2024 trial. But, Margo Martin's natural appearance makes her stand out.
Margo Martin looks relaxed and refreshed
In Margo Martin's July Instagram dump, she included something a little more personal, she posted a photo of her without makeup. Martin's skin is clear, evenly toned and even a little bit sun-kissed which shows she's been enjoying her summer. This is a welcomed change, as almost, if not all, of Martin's other Instagram posts have her in full hair and makeup. Although, it is important to point out that while her natural skin is glowing, it's clear that her eyebrows have been done, so she may be rocking some kind of semi-permanent cosmetic alteration. Unfortunately, many women in the spotlight feel the pressure to always be 'on,' which includes having makeup and hair done as well as a nice outfit and a smile to match. It's an enormous amount of pressure to be under as is, but add in all of Martin's political responsibilities and it's more than a double whammy.
Martin isn't the first woman to have to navigate these pressures. Most women will tell you that some beauty standards are unattainable. Trump seems to have found his own standard of beauty through his wife Melania, which you can see when you look at the Melania doppelgangers he surrounds himself with. Trump's attorney Alina Habba is another Melania look alike.