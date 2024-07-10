Alina Habba's Copycat Melania Trump Look Has Everyone Suspecting The Same Thing
Any good bodysnatcher horror movie captures just how terrifying it is for someone to take over your life and cast you aside. Some X, formerly known as Twitter, users are suspecting that in the American political sphere, such a swap could be happening before the country's own eyes. On July 10, 2024, Ron Filipkowski of MeidasTouch Network shared two photos on X: one of Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba, and one of Donald's wife Melania Trump. While attending a rally for Donald in Miami, Florida, Habba wore a bright red, knee-length tank top dress. Melania was in New York for a fundraiser with the conservative LGBTQ+ group Log Cabin HQ and was also decked out in bright red, wearing a tank top dress that went to her mid-calf.
L – Alina Habba at the Trump rally in Miami last night.
R – Trump's wife in NYC. pic.twitter.com/lkHEs49YCg
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 10, 2024
The replies to Filipkowski's tweet were filled with people who noticed the similarities between the women and their outfits and hypothesized what that meant. "Someone been replaced," one user said. Another quipped, "Oh, now we know Alina Habba has replaced Melania." This isn't the first time people have mentioned how Habba could pass for Melania since she is just one of the women in Donald's circle who look like his wife.
Has Alina Habba's style changed over time?
Of course, as is the case with most chatter on X, there is no proof that Alina Habba is actually poised to take Melania Trump's place. The dueling red dresses are likely a coincidence. After all, the color red is the color associated with the Republican party in the United States. Since both of them were attending events with a political slant, it makes sense that they would gravitate toward their party's color.
There also doesn't seem to be any tension between the women, since Melania and Donald Trump attended Habba's 40th birthday party in March 2024. There are even signs that Habba and Melania are closer than expected, such as when Habba wished her a happy birthday on Instagram in April 2024.
However, some feel that Habba's appearance has changed since Donald hired her. She reportedly was hired by the former president in 2021. An Instagram photo from December of that year shows the attorney in a simple black outfit with only a few shiny buttons on the shoulder. Compare that to a post from June 2024 where Habba was wearing bright pink, patterned pantsuits and bright red, seemingly faux leather pants to give speeches. Habba is no stranger to scrutiny, with one of her Trump-themed accessories causing a stir for reasons she likely didn't want.