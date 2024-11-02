Proof Kimberly Guilfoyle's Dancing Might Be More Awkward Than Donald Trump's

The MAGA camp appears to be obsessed with Village People's "YMCA," and the song has become synonymous with Donald Trump's presidential campaign, mostly because the former president enjoys bringing his, er, wildest dance moves to the party whenever this song is played. Calling what Trump does dancing might be a bit of a stretch, though. A more accurate description of his moves would be that of a T-Rex desperately trying to swat away flies. His future daughter-in-law, Kimberly Guilfoyle, might be on her way to dethrone Trump as the most awkward dancer on the MAGA stage, however.

While attending a rally, Guilfoyle and some fellow Trump supporters were seen enthusiastically dancing to "YMCA," and Guilfoyle's performance in front of the meager crowd was reminiscent of Trump's most awkward dancing moments. Guilfoyle was pumping her arms in what appeared to be an imitation of Trump's signature move, but at least she added a wee bit of legwork to spice it up. The result was still incredibly awkward.

Is Kimberly delegated to dancing for the small crowds now 😄😄😄

How the mighty have fallen.😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pQyyl5GaZB — Georgia Resistance🇺🇸🐦 (@ratkins57) October 26, 2024

Pundits quickly took to X, formerly Twitter, to discuss Guilfoyle's cringey dance moves. One person wrote, "Is Kimberly delegated to dancing for the small crowds now? How the mighty have fallen." Some wondered aloud whether Guilfoyle had taken personal dance lessons from Trump. "This is the dorkiest sh*t I've seen since elementary school," another quipped.

