Proof Kimberly Guilfoyle's Dancing Might Be More Awkward Than Donald Trump's
The MAGA camp appears to be obsessed with Village People's "YMCA," and the song has become synonymous with Donald Trump's presidential campaign, mostly because the former president enjoys bringing his, er, wildest dance moves to the party whenever this song is played. Calling what Trump does dancing might be a bit of a stretch, though. A more accurate description of his moves would be that of a T-Rex desperately trying to swat away flies. His future daughter-in-law, Kimberly Guilfoyle, might be on her way to dethrone Trump as the most awkward dancer on the MAGA stage, however.
While attending a rally, Guilfoyle and some fellow Trump supporters were seen enthusiastically dancing to "YMCA," and Guilfoyle's performance in front of the meager crowd was reminiscent of Trump's most awkward dancing moments. Guilfoyle was pumping her arms in what appeared to be an imitation of Trump's signature move, but at least she added a wee bit of legwork to spice it up. The result was still incredibly awkward.
Is Kimberly delegated to dancing for the small crowds now 😄😄😄
How the mighty have fallen.😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pQyyl5GaZB
— Georgia Resistance🇺🇸🐦 (@ratkins57) October 26, 2024
Pundits quickly took to X, formerly Twitter, to discuss Guilfoyle's cringey dance moves. One person wrote, "Is Kimberly delegated to dancing for the small crowds now? How the mighty have fallen." Some wondered aloud whether Guilfoyle had taken personal dance lessons from Trump. "This is the dorkiest sh*t I've seen since elementary school," another quipped.
Trump's weird dance moves are a power play, according to experts
Even though they appear to have no rhythm whatsoever, Donald Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle seem determined to show off their disjointed dance moves to rally crowds. Why, one might ask, would anyone want to embarrass themselves like that? According to Marjorie Hershey, professor emeritus of political science at Indiana University Bloomington, there's a method behind the madness. "It's a sign of his need for power and control: that if he can lie with impunity, if he can dance oddly whenever he wants to, that's a sign that, basically, he has enough power to be able to do whatever he pleases without anybody being able to stop him," Hershey told The Guardian. "Goodness knows he's not in control of his dancing, but the fact that he feels this is a sign he's cool, and it's something he feels perfectly at ease to demonstrate, shows how he thinks he's in total control of the Republican party: and he's right."
Of course, the Democratic party has been unable to resist making fun of the former president's cumbersome grooving. While attending a rally in October 2024, Trump stood awkwardly swaying to music that didn't exactly seem to fit the vibe of the rally. Kamala HQ quickly pointed this out on X, formerly Twitter. "Trump appears lost, confused, and frozen on stage," the account noted. Even Vice President Kamala Harris weighed in, writing, "Hope he's okay." Brandon Chow, founder of Hip Hop Dance Junkies, has also pointed out how awkward the former president's moves are. "It just seems very repetitive, like it's a robot staying in place," Chow noted, adding that adding some leg movement could help Trump's dance moves appear less perplexing. While Trump is very unlikely to follow Chow's advice, it appears that Guilfoyle, at least, is taking notes.