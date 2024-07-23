Inside Donald Trump's Relationship With Don Jr.'s Fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle

Though Donald Trump has a positive relationship with Jared Kushner, the husband of his daughter Ivanka Trump, his feelings towards Kimberly Guilfoyle are a little more complicated. Prior to getting with Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr. was married to Vanessa Trump, who filed for divorce in 2018. Struggling to warm to his eldest son and namesake's partners seems to be a recurring theme for the senior Trump. In 2019, The Atlantic reported that the 45th president never cared for Vanessa, which may have been due to her alleged past romantic association with a member of a street gang, or possibly her having called her father-in-law an ableist slur at a fashion show.

However, when his son found new love with Guilfoyle, Trump Sr. reportedly harbored even more animosity towards her. This was apparently spurred by the Fox host's bid to become his press secretary, with the then-president dismissing Guilfoyle as supposedly having inferior intellect and little substance. "Even he can tell the difference between the attractive women on Fox who have a little bit of substance, and those who will be derided as airheads," a former aide told The Atlantic.

Moreover, there have been claims that Don Jr. and his father had both been vying for the affections of Guilfoyle. An advisor told the publication that at one point, the latter apparently made risqué remarks about Guilfoyle and tried to find out if she was single, despite being married to Melania Trump.

