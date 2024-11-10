Miley Cyrus Was Unrecognizable 10 Years Ago

The "Hannah Montana: The Movie" soundtrack includes the song "You'll Always Find Your Way Back Home." In the track, Hannah actress Miley Cyrus sings, "You can change your hair and you can change your clothes" in the chorus, later singing, "But you'll always find your way back home." Changing hair and clothes is something Cyrus definitely did, since she has had dramatic transformations throughout her career. She is one of the celebrities who was unrecognizable a decade ago.

As of writing, Cyrus' brown hair has blond highlights and is long and wavy, as seen in the above-left paparazzi photo from September 2024. A decade ago, in 2014, Cyrus was deep in her "Bangerz" era and her hair was cut into a short, platinum blond pixie cut. That year, Cyrus was on tour for that album, and a recorded version of the show was also released as a concert movie titled "Miley Cyrus: Bangerz Tour." The hairstyle from that time can be seen in the above-right photo from the MTV VMAs in August 2014. That night, "Wrecking Ball" won Video of the Year and Cyrus had a guest named Jesse accept the award for her, giving him the opportunity to speak about youth homelessness.

Cyrus' "Bangerz" look and the controversial outfits Cyrus wore during that time were a complete 180 from what her fans had seen before. For instance, one of her tour looks was a leotard covered in sequins and printed with marijuana leaves.

