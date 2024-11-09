What Barack Obama Is Really Like, According To A Former Staffer
While he officially left the White House back in 2016, it seems many people still miss the days when Barack Obama was president, even a few conservatives. According to several former Obama staffers, the former president was nothing short of inspiring to work with.
One former staffer in particular, Jim Messina, had some very kind words for Obama while being interviewed by ABC News in 2013. During the exclusive interview, Messina was asked to come up with two single words that would sum up the former president as a whole. "Intelligent and committed," Messina answered. "I spent a whole lot of time with him over the last four years. And this is the guy who was always the smartest guy in the room. Who understands policy and understands what we need to do to get it done."
Messina further discussed how Obama was always persistent and wasn't afraid to stick to his guns even when persuaded to do otherwise, as he was never one to be low on ambition. "And I think committed. There's many times in the first four years where he could have made the political decision and he did what was right for the country," Messina added. "When everyone around him told him not to bail out the auto industry, it turned out to be one of the best things we had done." Based on what Messina said, it seems as though Obama was a president who was frequently reliable and trustworthy.
Jim Messina is not the only former Obama staffer to praise the 44th President of the United States
Greg Lorjuste, who worked as former President Barack Obama's deputy assistant, revealed details about his experience working alongside the president to The Washington Post in 2017. Lorjuste recalled a time when Obama visited Newark, New Jersey to discuss the difficulties ex-prisoners face when they are released, like not being able to find work. According to Lorjuste, "[Obama] announced that the city of Newark would partner with local colleges and businesses to provide job training and placement to ex-offenders, a step that would ease their transition back to society." Lorjuste added, "The president fights for everyone, and especially those that need him most."
Tyler Lechtenberg, who worked as a senior presidential speechwriter, also took to The Washington Post to describe some of his experiences while working under Obama. Lechtenberg discussed how he witnessed a touching moment involving Obama when the former President gave a eulogy in Charleston, North Carolina, after the passing of Reverend Clementa Pinckney. After delivering a powerful speech that honored black history, Obama started to sing in an emotional gesture. "In the midst of overwhelming tragedy and sadness, at a time when we'd just seen hate and evil made flesh, the president summoned, within us all, a song," said Lechtenberg.
Not only did many of Obama's former staffers seem to have meaningful experiences working under the former president, but some have joined Kamala Harris' campaign, including strategist David Plouffe.