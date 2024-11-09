What Barack Obama Is Really Like, According To A Former Staffer

While he officially left the White House back in 2016, it seems many people still miss the days when Barack Obama was president, even a few conservatives. According to several former Obama staffers, the former president was nothing short of inspiring to work with.

One former staffer in particular, Jim Messina, had some very kind words for Obama while being interviewed by ABC News in 2013. During the exclusive interview, Messina was asked to come up with two single words that would sum up the former president as a whole. "Intelligent and committed," Messina answered. "I spent a whole lot of time with him over the last four years. And this is the guy who was always the smartest guy in the room. Who understands policy and understands what we need to do to get it done."

Messina further discussed how Obama was always persistent and wasn't afraid to stick to his guns even when persuaded to do otherwise, as he was never one to be low on ambition. "And I think committed. There's many times in the first four years where he could have made the political decision and he did what was right for the country," Messina added. "When everyone around him told him not to bail out the auto industry, it turned out to be one of the best things we had done." Based on what Messina said, it seems as though Obama was a president who was frequently reliable and trustworthy.

