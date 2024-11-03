Details About Kamala Harris' Strained Relationship With Her Father

While Vice President Kamala Harris often speaks of her late mother on the campaign trail, she doesn't mention her father, Dr. Donald J. Harris, nearly as much. They have a fraught relationship and he's declined to participate in any media since before his daughter launched her effort to become the next president of the United States of America. "I have decided to stay out of all the political hullabaloo by not engaging in any interviews with the media," he wrote in an email obtained by Politico in 2019.

Advertisement

In one of the only times the elder Harris did speak about his daughter, he had nothing but scathing remarks for her. During a 2019 interview with Charlamagne tha God, Kamala joked about past marijuana use. "Half my family's from Jamaica. Are you kidding me?" Her father did not take kindly to Vice President Harris quipping about stereotypes and wrote that he wished to "categorically dissociate [myself and my immediate Jamaican family] from this travesty" in an email to a Jamaican media outlet (via the Independent). "My dear departed grandmothers, as well as my deceased parents, must be turning in their grave right now to see their family's name, reputation and proud Jamaican identity being connected, in any way, jokingly or not with the fraudulent stereotype of a pot-smoking joy seeker and in the pursuit of identity politics."

Advertisement

The fissures in their relationship largely stem from Kamala's childhood. Her parents separated when she was 5 years old and divorced a few years later. A lost custody battle brought his relationship with Kamala and her sister Maya "to an abrupt halt," according to a 2018 essay Dr. Harris wrote (via The New York Times). According to the Times, Donald has remained distant in the years since. He did not go to Kamala's mother Shyamala Gopalan's funeral in 2009 and he decided against attending Kamala's 2014 wedding.