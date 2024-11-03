How Tall Is Lauren Boebert? The Role Her Height Plays In Her Politics
Lauren Boebert hasn't let her diminutive size stop her from standing tall in the political sphere. Boebert, who transformed from modest restaurant owner to Colorado congresswoman in the span of two years, is only 5 feet tall. Surprisingly, her stature has influenced her politics, as her stance on gun rights helped her gain the national spotlight, and she continues to use this platform to defend firearms the same way firearms defend her.
Given her size, Boebert has always been open about having a gun as a constant accessory to thwart any potential threats. "I don't wear a gun on my hip to make a statement. I wear it because I'm 5 feet tall and spend a lot of time alone in my restaurant making sure things are perfect," she once posted proudly on X, formerly known as Twitter. "It's our Constitutional right to protect ourselves & I will stand up for everyone's rights!"
In a prior tweet, Boebert emphasized the importance of guns when it came to women's safety, which she felt her political opponents were endangering. She once again clarified her size to demonstrate why guns can be a woman's best friend in today's climate. "The Left's gun control agenda will affect America's women more than anyone else. I'm a five foot tall, 100 pound woman. The only way I'm safe to walk around any dangerous liberal city is with an equalizer. Gun control is anti-woman," she said.
Lauren Boebert doesn't just carry a gun because of her short stature
Lauren Boebert once revealed that she relied on the comfort of guns after a traumatizing experience that happened outside of her restaurant. She famously used to own Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado, an establishment as much known for its gun-carrying staff members as it was for its burgers. According to Boebert, tragedy struck the restaurant not too long after it opened when a man she didn't know died nearby. "I started open-carrying maybe a month after we opened just because I am a woman in business and I was there early hours and late nights," Boebert said in an interview with Fox News. "There was a man beaten to death in the alley behind my restaurant last year. It was very unfortunate."
However, CNN actually looked into the controversial figure's claims a bit further, and police reports obtained by the publication told a somewhat different version of Boebert's story. The man Boebert was referring to did die near the restaurant, but the cause of death was declared to be methamphetamine intoxication. Boebert's recollection of events might not have been completely off the mark, however, as witnesses reportedly saw the man get into a physical confrontation before he died.
That's unlikely to change Boebert's views on gun rights though, as it has no impact on her small frame either way.