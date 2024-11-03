How Tall Is Lauren Boebert? The Role Her Height Plays In Her Politics

Lauren Boebert hasn't let her diminutive size stop her from standing tall in the political sphere. Boebert, who transformed from modest restaurant owner to Colorado congresswoman in the span of two years, is only 5 feet tall. Surprisingly, her stature has influenced her politics, as her stance on gun rights helped her gain the national spotlight, and she continues to use this platform to defend firearms the same way firearms defend her.

Given her size, Boebert has always been open about having a gun as a constant accessory to thwart any potential threats. "I don't wear a gun on my hip to make a statement. I wear it because I'm 5 feet tall and spend a lot of time alone in my restaurant making sure things are perfect," she once posted proudly on X, formerly known as Twitter. "It's our Constitutional right to protect ourselves & I will stand up for everyone's rights!"

In a prior tweet, Boebert emphasized the importance of guns when it came to women's safety, which she felt her political opponents were endangering. She once again clarified her size to demonstrate why guns can be a woman's best friend in today's climate. "The Left's gun control agenda will affect America's women more than anyone else. I'm a five foot tall, 100 pound woman. The only way I'm safe to walk around any dangerous liberal city is with an equalizer. Gun control is anti-woman," she said.

