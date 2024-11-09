Shaun White Had Hilarious Failed Proposal Attempts Before Finally Getting Engaged To Nina Dobrev

Asking someone to marry you can be an incredibly daunting task, even if you know their answer before popping the question. There's usually a lot of legwork that goes into a proposal, but things don't always go as planned, even if you happen to be a celebrity. Shaun White's first two attempts at proposing to now-fiancée Nina Dobrev were far less clean than the tricks the former Olympic champion snowboarder effortlessly laid down in the halfpipe.

Advertisement

White planned to propose originally while the couple were on summer vacation. Unfortunately, all his planning crashed and burned when Dobrev injured her knee in an accident while dirt biking. The result was a fracture that required months of rehab and several surgeries to repair.

He later planned on proposing when the two were scheduled to go on a trip to Cape Town, South Africa. It gave him plenty of time to set things up and let her recover from her knee injury. But friends of the couple ended up ruining his potential surprise by asking too many times if they were finally going to get engaged while on the trip. Essentially, they sucked the surprise and special nature right out of it. So White had to think of something else, but that didn't mean it went any smoother.

Advertisement