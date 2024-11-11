The Unexpected Job Todd Chrisley Wound Up Doing In Prison

USA Network star Todd Chrisley was reality royalty with his TV empire "Chrisley Knows Best" in the 2010s. That kingdom crashed when he and his wife Julie were indicted on fraud charges in 2019. Chrisley has spent his incarcerated days volunteering as the Assistant to the Chaplain at his prison, but the star says he was unexplainably fired in October 2024.

Chrisley's attorney Jay Surgent told Today that his client — currently serving 12 years in prison after being charged with a slew of financial crimes, including bank fraud and tax evasion — is "disappointed and emotionally offended" after being removed from his job at the chapel in Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, where he is being held. Surgent claimed that while they were not provided a solid reason for the dismissal, he believes it was because Chrisley was communicating with those in the Florida prison's Residential Drug Abuse Program, who have access outside of the prison walls.

The lawyer also told People that Chrisley will no longer be able to participate in organizing the religious services at Pensacola, which covered Christian, Jewish, and Muslim faiths. A Southern native, Chrisley has always been vocal about his Christian beliefs, which Surgent says have not been shaken, even with less access to the prison's place of worship. Chrisley reportedly was a guiding light for many inmates who also led a faith-based life while incarcerated. According to Surgent (via Today), his role in the chapel was important because it gave Chrisley the "ability to participate in his faith and to help other people with their faith."

