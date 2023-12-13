Details Revealed About Julie Chrisley's Life In Prison

It's safe to say that the Chrisleys were once one of America's favorite reality TV families, considering that they've managed to stay on TV on various shows for almost a decade. Their original series, "Chrisley Knows Best," aired on the USA network from 2014 to 2023, and followed the adventures of wealthy real estate mogul Todd Chrisley, his wife, Julie Chrisley, as well as their children, Lindsie, Kyle, Chase, Savannah, Grayson, and Chloe. On-screen, the family appeared to be wholesome, fun, and loving toward each other. Yet the family was eventually entangled in a few different controversies, including nasty feuds between Todd and his older children.

The biggest scandal to rock the Chrisleys, though, has definitely been Todd and Julie's arrest and conviction on several counts of tax evasion, as well as wire and bank fraud, in 2022. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie received seven years behind bars. When discussing their sentences on their podcast, "Chrisley Confessions," that November, Julie admitted, "Everyone knows that we're living through a nightmare," before adding that she was trying to rise above her fear of her future in prison.

In January 2023, Julie reported to prison at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky, which is far from where Todd is now serving time in Florida. Becoming an inmate is probably a big change for the former reality TV mom, so let's break down the details that have been revealed about Julie Chrisley's life in prison.