King Charles Had A Hilarious Reaction In First Encounter With A Common Household Item

King Charles III's shock at the existence of Saran Wrap may be one of his more surprising food-related quirks, but it's not the only one. For starters, Charles loves eggs. This isn't that unusual alone, but the rumors surrounding how he prefers his eggs are anything but common. It has been said that Charles likes seven soft-boiled eggs prepared for him every morning, so he can select the best one to eat. This rumor was reportedly even addressed on the royal website, where the public was reassured that Charles isn't that weird about his eggs. That doesn't mean, however, that he isn't decently weird about his eggs. In 2008, Charles' former chef, Mervyn Wycherley, told the Daily Mail that the king's "eggs had to be boiled for exactly four minutes. It was never anything other than a four-minute egg. His detectives radioed his ETA ahead, so I always kept three pans boiling — just to be safe."

His egg prep isn't the only thing Charles is specific about when it comes to food. He loves fresh vegetables from the garden. But, this doesn't mean that any garden fresh veggies will do — they have to be from his garden. In fact, he reportedly has his own garden veggies shipped to him while he is away on royal tours. Evidently when you're the king, you can have your food prepped exactly as you like — even if your preferences are a bit peculiar.