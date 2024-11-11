King Charles Had A Hilarious Reaction In First Encounter With A Common Household Item
When you're born into wealth and fame, sometimes you don't have the everyday experiences the rest of us do. Hey — we all remember Kendall Jenner's failed attempt to cut a cucumber, which left many of us guessing that she doesn't have much experience preparing her own meals. Well, it seems that King Charles III's upbringing yielded some similar results. While the jury is out on whether he's capable of cutting a cucumber, it turns out that he was well into his adult life when he first encountered one common kitchen product for the first time: Saran Wrap.
In his 2018 book, "Rebel Prince," journalist Tom Bower recounted a time when Charles "walked into the dining room and shrieked," per The Mirror. He wrote that, "Fearing the worst, [Queen] Camilla dashed in after him. 'What's this?' asked her husband, pointing at the food." It was the Saran Wrap, which is called cling film in the U.K., that had the king spooked. Luckily, Camilla, who did not grow up royal, knew what she was looking at. According to Bower, Camilla replied, saying, "It's cling film, darling." As king, Charles surely needs to know a lot about many different subjects. It seems, however, that how to best store leftovers isn't one of them.
Charles' odd kitchen habits go much further
King Charles III's shock at the existence of Saran Wrap may be one of his more surprising food-related quirks, but it's not the only one. For starters, Charles loves eggs. This isn't that unusual alone, but the rumors surrounding how he prefers his eggs are anything but common. It has been said that Charles likes seven soft-boiled eggs prepared for him every morning, so he can select the best one to eat. This rumor was reportedly even addressed on the royal website, where the public was reassured that Charles isn't that weird about his eggs. That doesn't mean, however, that he isn't decently weird about his eggs. In 2008, Charles' former chef, Mervyn Wycherley, told the Daily Mail that the king's "eggs had to be boiled for exactly four minutes. It was never anything other than a four-minute egg. His detectives radioed his ETA ahead, so I always kept three pans boiling — just to be safe."
His egg prep isn't the only thing Charles is specific about when it comes to food. He loves fresh vegetables from the garden. But, this doesn't mean that any garden fresh veggies will do — they have to be from his garden. In fact, he reportedly has his own garden veggies shipped to him while he is away on royal tours. Evidently when you're the king, you can have your food prepped exactly as you like — even if your preferences are a bit peculiar.