What We Know About CNN Anchor Alisyn Camerota's Three Kids
Supportive children are sometimes hard to come by, but CNN broadcast journalist Alisyn Camerota has an encouraging bunch where her three children, Alessandra, Francesca, and Nathaniel Lewis, are concerned. The three Lewis' children show up for their mother at monumental moments in her life to extend support during her career highs and lows. In 2017, Camerota announced to the world that the now-deceased Roger Ailes, former CEO of Fox News, sexually harassed her by inviting her to a hotel to assist with career advancement, among other things, she told CNN.
That year the journalist later revealed to People that her daughters, who are fraternal twins, expressed how proud they were of her for sharing her story while embracing her with hugs. "It's so adorable and touching to me that they have that in them already," Camerota said of the then-12-year-olds.
Years down the line, in 2021, when Camerota was transitioning from a morning to afternoon news show on CNN, her children lauded her with congratulations and expressed their excitement about having her around in a video presentation on the network. "Congratulations on your new job, mom, we are so excited for you," Alessandra said in the video. "I'm so excited to go out to dinner on Sundays and watch movies," Francesca said afterward, followed by Nathaniel adding, "And you'll finally be able to sleep in" — which seemingly meant a lot to the journalist, as she later explained that she's not a morning person.
Sticking by each other's side
Throughout her journalistic career, Alisyn Camerota has revealed details of her life to the public, including the fact that she and her husband, Tim Lewis, struggled to have children for three years after they were married, per CNN. Eventually, the two conceived their twin girls through in vitro fertilization after three failed attempts. Just a year after their daughters were born in 2005, the couple conceived Nathaniel naturally. In July 2024, Lewis died two years after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. In an Instagram post about her husband's death, Camerota said she and the children were still coming to terms with the loss of their husband and father. She wrote in a CNN article that she and the children would "share notes" about how to grieve his loss.
The children's relationship with their mother reaches past support. When speaking to People in 2017 about her sexual harassment claims against Ailes, she shared that she and her children are very open with each other. "When something has happened in their world, my kids have shared it with me, even when they were sworn to secrecy," she told the media outlet.
Apart from their strong relationship with their mother, much of the children's lives are private, which could be due in part to Camerota encouraging her children to have "real-life" interactions with people rather than being engrossed in social media, according to her 2017 conversation with People. "It seems their generation meets online instead of the way we did," she told the magazine. "I know I'm fighting a current, but I'm trying to prolong their interactions with people for as long as possible."