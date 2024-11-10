What We Know About CNN Anchor Alisyn Camerota's Three Kids

Supportive children are sometimes hard to come by, but CNN broadcast journalist Alisyn Camerota has an encouraging bunch where her three children, Alessandra, Francesca, and Nathaniel Lewis, are concerned. The three Lewis' children show up for their mother at monumental moments in her life to extend support during her career highs and lows. In 2017, Camerota announced to the world that the now-deceased Roger Ailes, former CEO of Fox News, sexually harassed her by inviting her to a hotel to assist with career advancement, among other things, she told CNN.

That year the journalist later revealed to People that her daughters, who are fraternal twins, expressed how proud they were of her for sharing her story while embracing her with hugs. "It's so adorable and touching to me that they have that in them already," Camerota said of the then-12-year-olds.

Years down the line, in 2021, when Camerota was transitioning from a morning to afternoon news show on CNN, her children lauded her with congratulations and expressed their excitement about having her around in a video presentation on the network. "Congratulations on your new job, mom, we are so excited for you," Alessandra said in the video. "I'm so excited to go out to dinner on Sundays and watch movies," Francesca said afterward, followed by Nathaniel adding, "And you'll finally be able to sleep in" — which seemingly meant a lot to the journalist, as she later explained that she's not a morning person.

