Bow No She Didn't: Kimberly Guilfoyle Sports Same Tired Style At Fundraiser
Whether she's appearing at a campaign rally or attending a high-profile fashion event, Kimberley Guilfoyle's attire always raises eyebrows, prompting everyone to talk about her revealing, and sometimes bold fashion style. However, there have been several instances where the former Fox News host has been spotted wearing dresses that no longer feel interesting. One such example occurred at a fashion fundraiser where Guilfoyle donned attire that featured one of her favorite accessories. Sadly, her overall look failed to make an impact and left everyone wondering if she even realized that certain styles were no longer in fashion.
In November 2024, the staunch Trump loyalist attended an event for Furry Friends Jupiter, a Florida-based animal rescue center, and donned a light pink dress that featured two massive bows on the sleeves. The TV personality shared a glimpse of her look on Instagram where she stood alongside fashion designer Oscar Lopez, who created the dress. Guilfoyle completed her look by wearing a pearl necklace around her neck and a pair of white heels on her feet.
Moreover, she sported a relatively heavy make-up look for the event. Although the dress looked better than some of her previous looks, the two gigantic bows on the sleeves didn't quite work. It's unclear whether she walked the ramp or not, but if the outspoken political commentator did, her ensemble sharply contrasted with other guests who chose much more vibrant attire.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's fashion sense continues to deteriorate
This is not the first time Kimberly Guilfoyle has opted for the same, somewhat tired, style at an event. On October 23, 2024, Donald Trump's future daughter-in-law shocked everyone by wearing a dress that didn't match the occasion whatsoever. While attending the premiere of the documentary "Line in the Sand," in Florida, she opted to wear an olive green mini dress that was entirely unsuitable for the event at hand. The dress was low-cut and showed even more skin than several of the other risqué outfits she had worn. Her attire looked really tacky compared to people wearing long, elegant gowns. But it seems that Guilfoyle didn't really care. Moreover, her many fashion fails during the 2024 campaign have made Guilfoyle top the list of the worst-dressed individuals at the various rallies.
In July 2024, while making an appearance at a fundraising event in Alabama, the TV personality wore another dress that left little to the imagination. The former attorney donned a short, revealing white gown with a plunging neckline. Additionally, she decided to go with a full-glam look and applied heavy makeup, making people wonder if she could ever step out of her house without pouring so much product on her face. Although the election is just around the corner, Guilfoyle is doing everything and anything to support Trump to gain more momentum. But she really needs to up her fashion game.