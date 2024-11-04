Bow No She Didn't: Kimberly Guilfoyle Sports Same Tired Style At Fundraiser

Whether she's appearing at a campaign rally or attending a high-profile fashion event, Kimberley Guilfoyle's attire always raises eyebrows, prompting everyone to talk about her revealing, and sometimes bold fashion style. However, there have been several instances where the former Fox News host has been spotted wearing dresses that no longer feel interesting. One such example occurred at a fashion fundraiser where Guilfoyle donned attire that featured one of her favorite accessories. Sadly, her overall look failed to make an impact and left everyone wondering if she even realized that certain styles were no longer in fashion.

In November 2024, the staunch Trump loyalist attended an event for Furry Friends Jupiter, a Florida-based animal rescue center, and donned a light pink dress that featured two massive bows on the sleeves. The TV personality shared a glimpse of her look on Instagram where she stood alongside fashion designer Oscar Lopez, who created the dress. Guilfoyle completed her look by wearing a pearl necklace around her neck and a pair of white heels on her feet.

@kimberlyguilfoyle/Instagram

Moreover, she sported a relatively heavy make-up look for the event. Although the dress looked better than some of her previous looks, the two gigantic bows on the sleeves didn't quite work. It's unclear whether she walked the ramp or not, but if the outspoken political commentator did, her ensemble sharply contrasted with other guests who chose much more vibrant attire.

