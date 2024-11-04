It's Official: Don Jr. And Kimberly Guilfoyle Lack More Chemistry Than Trump & Melania

You don't have to lead a life in the public eye to know that, when taking a photo with your significant other, there's no need to stand an arm's length away. Since Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have been public figures for a while now, one would think that they'd get cozy for the camera even if they're on the outs. Yet, in the only photo Guilfoyle shared of her and her fiancé alone, the two certainly don't give off couple vibes. In fact, they're standing strangely far apart. While Guilfoyle is leaning slightly toward Don Jr., he is leaning very obviously away from her.

Guilfoyle's photo carousel also included a group photo where she and Don Jr. aren't even standing next to each other. In the third photo featuring the pair, they actually are standing next to each other while posing with a fellow volunteer. It's worth noting, however, that Don Jr., who is standing in the middle, doesn't appear any cozier with Guilfoyle than he does with the other person in the photo.

While Donald and Melania Trump typically seem awkward when photographed together, they're capable of putting on a happy face or even giving each other a smooch on the cheek when cameras are rolling. However, this seems difficult for Don Jr. and Guilfoyle. If having even less chemistry than Donald and Melania doesn't mean a breakup is coming, we don't know what does.

