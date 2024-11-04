It's Official: Don Jr. And Kimberly Guilfoyle Lack More Chemistry Than Trump & Melania
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle aren't usually very lovey-dovey in public. And, when they do pack on the PDA, they tend to give us secondhand embarrassment. The pair announced their engagement in 2022. Yet, between their awkward body language with each other and the affair rumors, many folks wonder if the couple will ever really make it to the altar. While their relationship may not always appear strong, the pair does seem to be united in at least one area: fighting for Donald Trump's presidential win. Just two days ahead of Election Day 2024, Guilfoyle shared some pics of her and Don Jr. on the campaign trail, and boy oh boy — the snaps certainly didn't bode well for their relationship.
As citizens of a battleground state, North Carolina's voters are of the utmost importance in the race for president. On November 3, Guilfoyle uploaded a series of photos on Instagram showing her and Don Jr. helping out with the humanitarian organization Samaritan's Purse to assist with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Three of the photos in the carousel feature both Don Jr. and Guilfoyle, and the body language the pair has in these photos reminds us a lot of the stiffness and discomfort found in most photos of Donald Trump Sr. and Melania Trump.
Don Jr. and Guilfoyle seem to be keeping their distance
You don't have to lead a life in the public eye to know that, when taking a photo with your significant other, there's no need to stand an arm's length away. Since Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have been public figures for a while now, one would think that they'd get cozy for the camera even if they're on the outs. Yet, in the only photo Guilfoyle shared of her and her fiancé alone, the two certainly don't give off couple vibes. In fact, they're standing strangely far apart. While Guilfoyle is leaning slightly toward Don Jr., he is leaning very obviously away from her.
Guilfoyle's photo carousel also included a group photo where she and Don Jr. aren't even standing next to each other. In the third photo featuring the pair, they actually are standing next to each other while posing with a fellow volunteer. It's worth noting, however, that Don Jr., who is standing in the middle, doesn't appear any cozier with Guilfoyle than he does with the other person in the photo.
While Donald and Melania Trump typically seem awkward when photographed together, they're capable of putting on a happy face or even giving each other a smooch on the cheek when cameras are rolling. However, this seems difficult for Don Jr. and Guilfoyle. If having even less chemistry than Donald and Melania doesn't mean a breakup is coming, we don't know what does.