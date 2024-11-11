Hallmark Star Bethany Joy Lenz's Daughter Is Growing Up To Look Just Like Her

Actress Bethany Joy Lenz is more recently known for her work in a string of Hallmark movies, beginning in 2014. "The Christmas Secret," and "Royal Matchmaker," are just two of the films that diehard fans can't get enough of. She's shared the screen with a variety of actors over the years in her Hallmark roles as well as her work on "One Tree Hill." However, it's Lenz's daughter that may one day star next to her famous mom. But will fans be able to tell them apart?

At age 13, Maria Lenz already looked just like her mom, and the similarities only increased as she got older. The resemblance became even more apparent in a mom and daughter pic that Lenz shared on her Instagram. Maria has appeared with her mom at several Hollywood functions, and Lenz told "Entertainment Tonight" that her daughter has already expressed a desire to act.

But Lenz, citing her own struggles as a child actor, was apprehensive when asked about her daughter's future acting career. "Maybe when she's 18," Lenz said. While Lenz is protective of her little twin, she's also been very vocal about how Maria has helped her as well.