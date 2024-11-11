Hallmark Star Bethany Joy Lenz's Daughter Is Growing Up To Look Just Like Her
Actress Bethany Joy Lenz is more recently known for her work in a string of Hallmark movies, beginning in 2014. "The Christmas Secret," and "Royal Matchmaker," are just two of the films that diehard fans can't get enough of. She's shared the screen with a variety of actors over the years in her Hallmark roles as well as her work on "One Tree Hill." However, it's Lenz's daughter that may one day star next to her famous mom. But will fans be able to tell them apart?
At age 13, Maria Lenz already looked just like her mom, and the similarities only increased as she got older. The resemblance became even more apparent in a mom and daughter pic that Lenz shared on her Instagram. Maria has appeared with her mom at several Hollywood functions, and Lenz told "Entertainment Tonight" that her daughter has already expressed a desire to act.
But Lenz, citing her own struggles as a child actor, was apprehensive when asked about her daughter's future acting career. "Maybe when she's 18," Lenz said. While Lenz is protective of her little twin, she's also been very vocal about how Maria has helped her as well.
Doing the right thing for her daughter
It was her relationship with Maria that led Bethany Joy Lenz to change her life by leaving a cult in 2012. Lenz talked about her experience on the "Drama Queens" podcast, and since then, has provided more details in her book. "Dinner for Vampires: Life on a Cult TV Show (While also in an Actual Cult!)," revealed the story of her life during that time.
Lenz spoke about the situation on "Good Morning America," saying ""I left because of my daughter. I left because it was time." She also said that while she had difficulty understanding why she was in that situation, she didn't want Maria to suffer because of it. "There's no way in hell I'm going to allow this to happen to her," she said. "We gotta get out.'"
Leaving the cult meant leaving her friends behind, and ultimately ending her marriage to Maria's dad Michael Galeotti, who tragically died in 2016. Lenz lost millions of dollars during those years, and in the end, it was up to her and Maria to press forward. When asked about how she described her decision to leave, Lenz told People that "I don't think of it as brave. I think of it as important."