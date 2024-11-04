Quincy Jones Had Plenty To Say About The Trump Family Over The Years

Oscar-nominated composer and producer Quincy Jones has died. He was both wildly talented and deeply opinionated — just look at what Jones had to say about Elvis! He also went after Donald Trump during Trump's presidency, and Jones had some very NSFW opinions. However, he was more complimentary (if also a bit off-putting) of Ivanka Trump.

Back in 2018, when he was 84, Jones spoke to Vulture about a range of topics, including Donald and Ivanka. They came up when the legendary producer was talking about racism in the U.S. He went on to give his unvarnished critique of Donald: "I used to hang out with him. He's a crazy motherf*****. Limited mentally — a megalomaniac, narcissistic. I can't stand him." Jones really let Donald have it in the interview, and clearly, he was not impressed with Trump's abilities as president or his character.

"A symphony conductor knows more about how to lead than most businesspeople — more than Trump does," Jones said. "He doesn't know s***. Someone who knows about real leadership wouldn't have as many people against him as he does. He's a f***ing idiot." Some people on X, formerly Twitter, thought that Jones was spot on with his assessment of Donald. One person posted. "If Q calls you crazy, you crazy."

