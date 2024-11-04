Quincy Jones Had Plenty To Say About The Trump Family Over The Years
Oscar-nominated composer and producer Quincy Jones has died. He was both wildly talented and deeply opinionated — just look at what Jones had to say about Elvis! He also went after Donald Trump during Trump's presidency, and Jones had some very NSFW opinions. However, he was more complimentary (if also a bit off-putting) of Ivanka Trump.
Back in 2018, when he was 84, Jones spoke to Vulture about a range of topics, including Donald and Ivanka. They came up when the legendary producer was talking about racism in the U.S. He went on to give his unvarnished critique of Donald: "I used to hang out with him. He's a crazy motherf*****. Limited mentally — a megalomaniac, narcissistic. I can't stand him." Jones really let Donald have it in the interview, and clearly, he was not impressed with Trump's abilities as president or his character.
"A symphony conductor knows more about how to lead than most businesspeople — more than Trump does," Jones said. "He doesn't know s***. Someone who knows about real leadership wouldn't have as many people against him as he does. He's a f***ing idiot." Some people on X, formerly Twitter, thought that Jones was spot on with his assessment of Donald. One person posted. "If Q calls you crazy, you crazy."
Quincy Jones said he went out with Ivanka Trump
In the same 2018 interview, Quincy Jones also dropped the unexpected tidbit that he once went on a date with Ivanka. We wouldn't have guessed that Ivanka's dating history before her marriage to Jared Kushner included the famous music producer! It was apparently back in 2006, and it was a set up via Tommy Hilfiger. According to Vulture, Jones was happy to go to dinner with her, saying of Ivanka, "She's a fine motherf*****. She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though."
Jones would have been in his 70s and Ivanka would have been in her 20s if they actually went on a date. Ivanka doesn't seem to have publicly responded to the claim from Jones, but someone close to her told Town & Country that the story wasn't true.
While we don't know for sure what exactly did or didn't happen with Jones and Ivanka, we do know that Jones was hardly the first celebrity to call out Donald for narcissism. Cher used that word to describe him, and Bruce Sprinsgteen used the term back in 2016. (Springsteen and Donald have had ongoing beef for years). As of this writing, there's been no response from Donald on Jones's passing.