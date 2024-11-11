Everything We Know About Winona Ryder's Relationship With Scott Mackinlay Hahn

Winona Ryder's relationship with Scott Mackinlay Hahn started off on an awkward note. During the "Little Women" actor's chat with Harper's Bazaar in 2022, she confessed that her future beau mistook her for Milla Jovovich when he first saw her back in 2011. To make matters worse, he even raved about Jovovich's performance in "The Fifth Element" to her. However, Ryder evidently wasn't fazed by the little mishap because they struck a romantic connection shortly afterward and made their first public appearance at Tim Burton's Opening Party in May 2011.

Advertisement

The "Girl, Interrupted" star gushed about her fashion designer beau in her Harper's Bazaar interview, saying, "We have so much in common," she continued. "We connected on so many levels. But it was amazing that he's not in this business. ... I really did try to keep it quiet." It's safe to say that Ryder may have been a bit too hard on herself about keeping their relationship low-key since she has barely spoken about her beau in interviews.

However, an insider couldn't help but tell Us Weekly that Hahn was the "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" star's "soulmate." They explained that her beau was "a real gentleman and super successful but loves flying under the radar and enjoying his success in a low-key way just like her." The confidant also stressed that Ryder was happy with their relationship as it was and was in no rush to walk down the aisle or have kids. And Ryder had previously shared similar thoughts on the matter.

Advertisement