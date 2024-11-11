Everything We Know About Winona Ryder's Relationship With Scott Mackinlay Hahn
Winona Ryder's relationship with Scott Mackinlay Hahn started off on an awkward note. During the "Little Women" actor's chat with Harper's Bazaar in 2022, she confessed that her future beau mistook her for Milla Jovovich when he first saw her back in 2011. To make matters worse, he even raved about Jovovich's performance in "The Fifth Element" to her. However, Ryder evidently wasn't fazed by the little mishap because they struck a romantic connection shortly afterward and made their first public appearance at Tim Burton's Opening Party in May 2011.
The "Girl, Interrupted" star gushed about her fashion designer beau in her Harper's Bazaar interview, saying, "We have so much in common," she continued. "We connected on so many levels. But it was amazing that he's not in this business. ... I really did try to keep it quiet." It's safe to say that Ryder may have been a bit too hard on herself about keeping their relationship low-key since she has barely spoken about her beau in interviews.
However, an insider couldn't help but tell Us Weekly that Hahn was the "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" star's "soulmate." They explained that her beau was "a real gentleman and super successful but loves flying under the radar and enjoying his success in a low-key way just like her." The confidant also stressed that Ryder was happy with their relationship as it was and was in no rush to walk down the aisle or have kids. And Ryder had previously shared similar thoughts on the matter.
Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn's relationship has quietly thrived for over a decade
Speaking to The Edit in 2016, Winona Ryder explained why she never got married, confessing, "I don't know. I'd rather never have been married than been divorced a few times. Not that there's anything wrong with divorce, but I don't think I could do it if that was a possibility," via US Weekly. The "Mermaids" star continued, "When your parents are madly in love for 45 years, your standards are really high."
And it certainly seems like Scott Mackinlay Hahn was living up to those high expectations as she gushed that she was happy in her long-term relationship without name-dropping him. Ryder's love for her partner hadn't dwindled in the slightest nearly a decade later. When she spoke to Harper's Bazaar in 2024, she confessed that she was "really lucky" to have found a man like him. The "Alien Resurrection" actor later admitted that she had been unlucky in love in her 30s and landed herself in two horrible romances, one of which ended after her ex informed her that he was already in a relationship weeks after they started seeing each other.
It's unclear which one of Ryder's famous exes she was referring to, but the incident remains one of the many tragic details of her past relationships. Thankfully, the "Stranger Things" has found a loving and supportive partner in Hahn, who is always happy to be by her side at important events.