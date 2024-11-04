Ben Affleck Confirms J. Lo Is Still On His Mind As She Flaunts Sexy Style For Unstoppable Screenings
Despite calling it quits on their marriage of two years, it seems Jennifer Lopez is still on Ben Affleck's mind in a big way as she promotes her new film, "Unstoppable." Around the same time that Lopez took to Instagram to show off her toned legs in a brown, form-hugging, knit Gucci sweater top and matching shorts — along with some knee-high heeled boots – Affleck was showering Lopez with praise over her performance in the upcoming sports biopic.
Affleck was joined by Matt Damon and Cillian Murphy while speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Nov. 3, where they talked about their upcoming drama "Small Things Like These," which stars Murphy and was produced by Affleck and Damon's production company, Artists' Equity. Affleck and Damon's company also produced "Unstoppable," and the two-time Oscar winner had nothing but appreciation for his ex's involvement in the project.
"We really believe in the power of storytelling when the people involved in it are deeply emotionally connected to the story," Affleck said, adding, "Jennifer is spectacular... We believed in the right people, and 'Unstoppable' is another example of that." The film is set to hit theaters on December 6, 2024, but it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September, where Lopez attended in a stunning, glittery disco-ball-inspired cut-out gown. Meanwhile, Affleck was not in attendance.
Affleck and Lopez were still working together as their marriage fell apart
Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, 2024, just over two years after the pair first tied the knot. The filing came after months of speculation that their marriage was on the rocks, which was confirmed when Lopez listed their official date of separation as April 26, 2024. However, during the course of their short marriage, Affleck and Lopez deeply entangled their professional careers by collaborating on several projects.
Affleck helped Lopez write "This Is Me... Now: A Love Story," a musical film that accompanied her 2024 album of the same name. The film was inspired by her reconnection and eventual marriage to Affleck, after they had previously been engaged in 2002, before calling it off and splitting in 2004. Lopez also appeared in a cameo in Ben Affleck's star-studded Super Bowl LVIII commercial for Dunkin' Donuts, which aired in February 2024. On top of that, Lopez also stars in the upcoming remake of "Kiss of the Spider Woman," which she co-produced with Affleck as part of the Artists' Equity production banner, and which was filmed amid their separation.
In March 2023, Affleck gushed about getting to work with Lopez while speaking with CBS Sunday Mornings, and explained why he felt it was important to work with people you truly care for. "What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife," Affleck said. "Your work becomes the lion's share of what defines your life, in terms of the time you spend.... [if] you love the people at work, you probably have a pretty good life, you know?"