Ben Affleck Confirms J. Lo Is Still On His Mind As She Flaunts Sexy Style For Unstoppable Screenings

Despite calling it quits on their marriage of two years, it seems Jennifer Lopez is still on Ben Affleck's mind in a big way as she promotes her new film, "Unstoppable." Around the same time that Lopez took to Instagram to show off her toned legs in a brown, form-hugging, knit Gucci sweater top and matching shorts — along with some knee-high heeled boots – Affleck was showering Lopez with praise over her performance in the upcoming sports biopic.

Affleck was joined by Matt Damon and Cillian Murphy while speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Nov. 3, where they talked about their upcoming drama "Small Things Like These," which stars Murphy and was produced by Affleck and Damon's production company, Artists' Equity. Affleck and Damon's company also produced "Unstoppable," and the two-time Oscar winner had nothing but appreciation for his ex's involvement in the project.

"We really believe in the power of storytelling when the people involved in it are deeply emotionally connected to the story," Affleck said, adding, "Jennifer is spectacular... We believed in the right people, and 'Unstoppable' is another example of that." The film is set to hit theaters on December 6, 2024, but it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September, where Lopez attended in a stunning, glittery disco-ball-inspired cut-out gown. Meanwhile, Affleck was not in attendance.

