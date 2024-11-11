HGTV's Galey Alix Confessed To A Relatable Post-Breakup Move
In 2024, after two and a half years of dating, HGTV star Galey Alix and her "Bachelorette" star boyfriend Dale Moss broke up. Per Page Six, Alix shared the news in the comments of a September 2024 Instagram post when a fan asked. "He's an amazing guy and will always be someone I adore as a person," Alix added with a heart emoji. Alix and Moss became a couple through some of Alix's DIY initiative with an Instagram DM and, in the wake of their breakup, social media came up again when Alix was honest about a relatable post-breakup move.
In an exclusive interview with People from late October 2024, Alix shared kinds words for Moss. "And we both, after being best friends and each other's confidant and supporter and cheerleader all those years, still really love each other," she continued. "It just isn't meant to be." Alix expressed a desire to continue being Moss' friend in the future and added that since they have a lot of friends in common, he is often present in other people's posts and Stories.
"I did just kind of have to protect my heart there a little bit and remove some people temporarily from who I follow so that I don't get sad," Alix admitted. "But I think anyone would understand that."
Alix felt 'something was missing' with Moss
Galey Alix shared details on why she and Dale Moss broke up in a podcast episode. She is the co-host of "Wholeheartedly with Kendall and Galey" alongside Kendall Toole. In an episode from early October 2024, Alix explained that she broke up with Moss. "He is an incredible person, he's an incredible person to his family, to his friends, to his partner," Alix said. "He's incredibly honest and loyal and is just a really special person." However, the relationship had run its course. Alix shared a few examples of how she came to that conclusion and continued, "I felt like I was in a very good relationship, and I think he would say the same, but I don't think he would say we were in a great relationship, and I don't feel that way either."
Alix also said she didn't think she would have tried to change his mind if Moss said he wanted to break up, which was another big indicator that their relationship was not one to continue. Alix elaborated on those sentiments with People. She told the outlet: "Something was missing. And I can't quite place what it was, but when you've been with someone through enough seasons together, and it's still not there, you kind of know it's never going to be there." As far as breakups go, however, it seems Moss and Alix's was one of the most civil splits of all time.