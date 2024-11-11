HGTV's Galey Alix Confessed To A Relatable Post-Breakup Move

In 2024, after two and a half years of dating, HGTV star Galey Alix and her "Bachelorette" star boyfriend Dale Moss broke up. Per Page Six, Alix shared the news in the comments of a September 2024 Instagram post when a fan asked. "He's an amazing guy and will always be someone I adore as a person," Alix added with a heart emoji. Alix and Moss became a couple through some of Alix's DIY initiative with an Instagram DM and, in the wake of their breakup, social media came up again when Alix was honest about a relatable post-breakup move.

Advertisement

In an exclusive interview with People from late October 2024, Alix shared kinds words for Moss. "And we both, after being best friends and each other's confidant and supporter and cheerleader all those years, still really love each other," she continued. "It just isn't meant to be." Alix expressed a desire to continue being Moss' friend in the future and added that since they have a lot of friends in common, he is often present in other people's posts and Stories.

"I did just kind of have to protect my heart there a little bit and remove some people temporarily from who I follow so that I don't get sad," Alix admitted. "But I think anyone would understand that."