Former Trump Ally's Warning For JD Vance Suggests Storms Ahead In His Marriage To Usha
Many of us have been scratching our heads at the complicated relationship between JD Vance and Donald Trump ever since they joined forces on the Republican presidential ticket. Unfortunately, a former Trump ally has suggested that Vance's alliance with Trump could cost him another relationship: his marriage. One-time White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci issued a warning that suggests storms ahead for Vance and his wife, Usha, due to similarities in their experiences with Trump.
While speaking with The Sunday Times, Scaramucci noted that he sees himself in the VP hopeful: "I see a more clever version of me. I'm watching a brutal train crash unfold for JD Vance." He then explains that sacrificing your principles for political gain can have dire consequences for your personal life, referencing his subsequent divorce from Lisa Miranda. According to Scaramucci, Miranda called him "unrecognizable" after he chose to accept a position in the Trump White House. This fateful decision is also what motivated Miranda to divorce him.
Is it possible that JD and Usha Vance's marriage will suffer a similar fate? Although Scaramucci and JD may have taken similar career paths by supporting the controversial former president, Usha seems far more committed to unity than Miranda. If Usha finds JD unrecognizable after his transformation into a Trump supporter, she likely has trouble recognizing herself, too.
JD Vance and Usha Vance appear to be a united front - for now
Every marriage is unique, but Anthony Scaramucci's warning could potentially carry some weight for JD Vance. After all, some things about JD and Usha Vance's marriage are strange, such as Usha's history of working with a law firm that values diversity while her husband rallies against DEI programs. However, there's one crucial thing that JD and Usha do that could give their union the staying power it needs: ideologically, they move as a unit.
Before becoming Donald Trump's left-field VP pick, JD proudly called himself a "never Trump guy" and had plenty of choice words for the former president. Although she didn't condemn Trump in a public forum, Usha clearly shared her husband's views. As a source told The Washington Post: "Usha found the [January 6th] incursion on the Capitol and Trump's role in it to be deeply disturbing. She was generally appalled by Trump, from the moment of his first election." Despite their misgivings, the couple both pivoted once JD received his VP nod: JD has repeatedly sung Trump's praises, and Usha has appeared at the RNC and other events to support her husband.
Although all seems peaceful for the Vances now, the world of U.S. politics is notoriously unpredictable. With potentially life-changing election results looming, only time will tell if their marriage can survive JD's political ambitions.