Former Trump Ally's Warning For JD Vance Suggests Storms Ahead In His Marriage To Usha

Many of us have been scratching our heads at the complicated relationship between JD Vance and Donald Trump ever since they joined forces on the Republican presidential ticket. Unfortunately, a former Trump ally has suggested that Vance's alliance with Trump could cost him another relationship: his marriage. One-time White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci issued a warning that suggests storms ahead for Vance and his wife, Usha, due to similarities in their experiences with Trump.

While speaking with The Sunday Times, Scaramucci noted that he sees himself in the VP hopeful: "I see a more clever version of me. I'm watching a brutal train crash unfold for JD Vance." He then explains that sacrificing your principles for political gain can have dire consequences for your personal life, referencing his subsequent divorce from Lisa Miranda. According to Scaramucci, Miranda called him "unrecognizable" after he chose to accept a position in the Trump White House. This fateful decision is also what motivated Miranda to divorce him.

Is it possible that JD and Usha Vance's marriage will suffer a similar fate? Although Scaramucci and JD may have taken similar career paths by supporting the controversial former president, Usha seems far more committed to unity than Miranda. If Usha finds JD unrecognizable after his transformation into a Trump supporter, she likely has trouble recognizing herself, too.

