Tiffany Trump Aims To Be Donald's Favorite Daughter With 2024 Election Message (Sorry Ivanka)

Rumors have long swirled that Tiffany Trump is not the favorite among Donald Trump's five children. Heading into Election Day, however, Donald is hoping to regain the title of president while Tiffany is seemingly after the title of favorite Trump daughter. Ivanka Trump acted as an advisor during her dad's first time as president, but she has since taken a step back from politics. Throughout the 2024 election season, Ivanka has steered clear of her father's campaign. Tiffany, on the other hand, has chosen to speak out in the hours before Election Day.

On November 4, Tiffany took to X, formerly known as Twitter to speak on some hot button issues affecting the presidential race. "A few points to reiterate as you head to the voting booth," she began her post. "1. Project 2025 is NOT my father's plan. He has not read it and does not endorse it. 2. My father will NOT sign a national abortion ban. 3. My father greatly supports IVF and wants to make it accessible to anyone who needs it," Tiffany wrote before adding one final note: "Get out and VOTE!"

Surely, this is exactly what Donald would like his kids to be addressing on the eve of one of the most important days of his life. Interestingly, though, Ivanka had two Instagram stories up when Tiffany made her post, and neither one had anything to do with the election.

