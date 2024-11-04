Tiffany Trump Aims To Be Donald's Favorite Daughter With 2024 Election Message (Sorry Ivanka)
Rumors have long swirled that Tiffany Trump is not the favorite among Donald Trump's five children. Heading into Election Day, however, Donald is hoping to regain the title of president while Tiffany is seemingly after the title of favorite Trump daughter. Ivanka Trump acted as an advisor during her dad's first time as president, but she has since taken a step back from politics. Throughout the 2024 election season, Ivanka has steered clear of her father's campaign. Tiffany, on the other hand, has chosen to speak out in the hours before Election Day.
On November 4, Tiffany took to X, formerly known as Twitter to speak on some hot button issues affecting the presidential race. "A few points to reiterate as you head to the voting booth," she began her post. "1. Project 2025 is NOT my father's plan. He has not read it and does not endorse it. 2. My father will NOT sign a national abortion ban. 3. My father greatly supports IVF and wants to make it accessible to anyone who needs it," Tiffany wrote before adding one final note: "Get out and VOTE!"
Surely, this is exactly what Donald would like his kids to be addressing on the eve of one of the most important days of his life. Interestingly, though, Ivanka had two Instagram stories up when Tiffany made her post, and neither one had anything to do with the election.
Ivanka has stuck to her plan to stay out of politics
It's clear that Donald Trump's two daughters have very different approaches to addressing his political ambitions these days. And, in some ways, his sons are the same. Don Jr. and Eric Trump have been fighting hard for their dad and have been out on the campaign trail just as much as Donald over the past few months. In contrast, Donald's youngest son, Barron, has been notoriously quiet. While we haven't seen much of him, he has been rumored to be assisting his dad behind the scenes and helping him to bring in young voters.
As for Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner spoke to The New York Times about his wife's choice to stay out of politics. According to him, Ivanka "made the decision when she left Washington that she was closing that chapter of her life. And she's been remarkably consistent." He noted, "We're rooting for him — obviously, we're proud of him. But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward."
In the past, Tiffany hasn't been involved in politics the way her older siblings have. Yet, as Ivanka steps away from being outspoken about her support for her dad, it seems that Tiffany may be ready to take her place. And hey — if she becomes the favorite daughter in the process, it's safe to assume she wouldn't mind.