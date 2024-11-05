Inside Donald Trump & George Conway's Brutal Feud
Many people are vocal about their dislike for businessman and former President of the United States, Donald Trump, including lawyer George Conway. Over the years, George has constantly criticized Trump and his administration. In June 2024, he referred to Trump as "weak and pathetic and stupid" on his podcast, "George Conway Explains It All" (via The New Republic). However, things between the two were not always sour. When Trump landed on the political scene, he received support from the conservative lawyer. George's now ex-wife, Kellyanne Conway, even became a senior counselor to the then-president when he was elected in 2016. However, George began to criticize Trump shortly after he took office, specifically because he proposed a ban on travel to the United States from predominantly Muslim countries, including Syria and Yemen, according to CNN. The relationship between the two immediately fractured and George continued to speak against the president, his policies, and even his mental stability.
CNN also reported that Trump posted a tweet referring to the lawyer as "Mr. Kellyanne Conway," "a stone-cold loser," and a "husband from hell," while describing him as someone jealous of their wife's success. The former president also claimed George only spewed negative comments about his administration because he was not hired to run the Justice Department's civil division. However, other CNN reports indicate George was offered the role, but declined, saying the decision wasn't right for him and his family at that moment.
When George released a statement declining the role, he said, "Kellyanne and I continue to support the President and his administration, and I look forward to doing so in whatever way I can from outside the government."
Going further downhill
To make matters worse between the two, George Conway co-founded the Lincoln Project in 2019, which is a project specifically aimed at keeping Donald Trump out of the Oval Office. Naturally, the back and forth between the duo put a strain on George's relationship with his wife, with whom he shares four children, and they divorced in 2023 after 22 years of marriage. During the 2024 presidential election campaign season, George's foot remained on Trump's and his supporters' necks as he encouraged Americans not to vote for the former reality TV star. In an article from The Hill, George is cited calling Trump a pathological liar and saying, "He doesn't have that shame gene that the rest of us have when we even make the slightest mistake, even accidentally."
In October 2024 on X, formerly Twitter, George wrote, "Decades from now, when I become as old and infirm as @realDonaldTrump, I'm still going to look back on these times and ask, 'What the actual f**k?'" Given the history between the two, George is likely to continue advocating for Trump's political demise and has even publicly stated that he's ashamed he ever supported the president, according to HuffPost. "I don't like corrupt politicians. I don't like liars... And yes, I was confused by Donald. I am ashamed that I supported him in 2016," the lawyer said.