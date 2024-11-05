Inside Donald Trump & George Conway's Brutal Feud

Many people are vocal about their dislike for businessman and former President of the United States, Donald Trump, including lawyer George Conway. Over the years, George has constantly criticized Trump and his administration. In June 2024, he referred to Trump as "weak and pathetic and stupid" on his podcast, "George Conway Explains It All" (via The New Republic). However, things between the two were not always sour. When Trump landed on the political scene, he received support from the conservative lawyer. George's now ex-wife, Kellyanne Conway, even became a senior counselor to the then-president when he was elected in 2016. However, George began to criticize Trump shortly after he took office, specifically because he proposed a ban on travel to the United States from predominantly Muslim countries, including Syria and Yemen, according to CNN. The relationship between the two immediately fractured and George continued to speak against the president, his policies, and even his mental stability.

CNN also reported that Trump posted a tweet referring to the lawyer as "Mr. Kellyanne Conway," "a stone-cold loser," and a "husband from hell," while describing him as someone jealous of their wife's success. The former president also claimed George only spewed negative comments about his administration because he was not hired to run the Justice Department's civil division. However, other CNN reports indicate George was offered the role, but declined, saying the decision wasn't right for him and his family at that moment.

When George released a statement declining the role, he said, "Kellyanne and I continue to support the President and his administration, and I look forward to doing so in whatever way I can from outside the government."

