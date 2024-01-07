Anna Faris Got Off To A Rocky Start With Husband Michael Barrett's Kids

Blending two families is a difficult and delicate task no matter who you are, as comedic actor Anna Faris quickly learned when getting to know her third husband Michael Barrett's two kids. Despite already being a mom to her son Jack, whom she had with her second husband, "Parks and Recreation" star Chris Pratt, her relationship with Barrett's kids didn't come that naturally.

Faris opened up about her experience bonding with Barrett's two children, whom he had with his previous wife, Natasha Sabrina Sizlo, in a November 2022 interview with People. The "Scary Movie" actor said her first instinct was to connect with her new stepkids as a kid herself. "I was listening to music so loudly. I was embarrassing them," she recalled. "I was always like, 'Why don't they like me?'"

Although her relationship with Barrett's kids got off to a rocky start — and what mom hasn't embarrassed their kids, anyway? — she's found much more solid ground with her blended family. Not only is she learning more about her new stepkids, the actor said she's also learning more about herself. "I've really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It's been really rewarding," she told People in 2021.