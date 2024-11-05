How Trump Crafts His Social Media Posts Couldn't Be Less Surprising

The clip of Donald Trump dictating social media posts has been shared widely, and as you might expect, critics came after him hard. One person wrote on X, "A little kid rage tweeting while inwardly jealous is both funny and sad." Another commented on how Trump was getting input from supporters during the speech, writing, "It takes a village... to sound that ridiculous."

Others found amusement in the whole thing. "Lmao 'post I hate Taylor Swift,'" one person tweeted in reference to what seemed like Trump's response to Swift endorsing Kamala Harris. While one person wrote, "Typing tweets into Word reminds me of the episode of 'The Office' where Creed asked Ryan to make him a blog." A couple of people in the Instagram comments noted that there seemed to be a plate of chicken nuggets next to the former president. Trump's love affair with fast food is legendary.

There weren't too many Trump supporters chiming in, but there were those who noted it seemed like it was just an example Trump's debate prep team watching Harris' speech and getting talking points.