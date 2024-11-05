Michelle Obama Ends Trump's Attacks On Her With Two Brutal Words

Former president and current Republican nominee Donald Trump spent his final day on the campaign trail taking aim at former first lady Michelle Obama — even going as far as to use what some are calling threatening language. However, Michelle seemed unfazed by Trump's remarks, offering just two words to describe him: "weak man."

Like her husband, former president Barack Obama, Michelle Obama has long been critical of Trump. This dates back to at least 2016, when Michelle was campaigning on behalf of then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. At the time, Michelle criticized Trump because of the notorious "Access Hollywood" tape, which Michelle characterized (via CNN) as Trump bragging "about sexually assaulting women." More recently, Michelle again criticized Trump while campaigning on behalf of current Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. Michelle called Trump "a small man trying to make himself big by pouring gasoline on other people's genuine pain and anger and fear" (via The Wall Street Journal).

At his North Carolina rally the Monday before Election Day, Trump responded by saying Michelle "hit me the other day" and asking if he was "allowed to hit her now" (via HuffPost). Trump says his team advised him against it, but turned the question over to the crowd. "Hit back or just relax?" he asked. "I'd actually love to hit back, but we'll hold it a little while." Michelle responded on X, formerly Twitter, writing, "A weak man who threatens people who criticize him is not fit to be our commander-in-chief. Vote for Kamala Harris today!"

