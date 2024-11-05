What Is Kamala Harris' Home Town?

Much is known about candidate Kamala Harris' history and upbringing at this point in the presidential election. News outlets have touched on Harris' strained relationship with her father and her multicultural background. We even know about Harris' college years and what she was like as a kid. However, there has been some confusion surrounding her hometown. While Harris has been vocal about her Oakland, California roots throughout her campaign, her uprooted childhood and adolescence were comprised of notable stints in other parts of the world, including Montreal, Canada, and, more importantly, Berkeley, California. However, Harris' decision to cast off her Berkeley beginnings has come into question.

Advertisement

According to Harris' birth certificate, she was, in fact, born in Oakland, but it was not until she reached her 20s and became a prosecutor that she truly established herself in the East Bay city. Harris's family circulated throughout her formative years; she lived in the Midwest for a brief period, attended high school in Montreal, and completed an undergraduate degree in Washington, all before eventually returning to San Francisco. The Democratic candidate even has ties across the pond where residents of her grandfather's village in southern India are praying for her success. Harris' decision to disregard certain aspects of her past makes sense when you consider her worldly upbringing, but failing to include Berkeley in her official biography does a disservice to the city where she spent much of her childhood.

Advertisement