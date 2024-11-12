What We Know About Violet Affleck's Bond With Jennifer Lopez & Her Family

When Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled the famous "Bennifer" romance and tied the knot in July 2022, the couple did their best to blend their families and integrate their children from their past marriages into their new one. Two years later, Lopez filed for divorce and their marriage is being dissolved. However, Ben's eldest daughter, 18-year-old Violet, isn't giving up on the bond she made with Jennifer.

Advertisement

During Jennifer and Ben's two year marriage, the singer tried to make sure to be a supportive step-mom to Violet — who is the absolute spitting image of her famous mom, Jennifer Garner — and the pair formed a strong friendship. Lopez took her out to lunch at Los Angeles hotspots, such as The Ivy, and Violet accompanied her dad and his new wife to Michael Rubin's iconic Fourth of July white party in the Hamptons in 2023.

They continued spending time together even amid Ben and Jennifer's marriage troubles. The "Atlas" star filed for divorce from the two-time Oscar winner in August 2024, but listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024. However, in July 2024, Jennifer and Violet were spotted riding bikes together and walking arm-in-arm in Southampton, New York. Even as things were falling apart, it seems like Violet was doing her best to remain connected to her step-mom.

Advertisement