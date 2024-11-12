What We Know About Violet Affleck's Bond With Jennifer Lopez & Her Family
When Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled the famous "Bennifer" romance and tied the knot in July 2022, the couple did their best to blend their families and integrate their children from their past marriages into their new one. Two years later, Lopez filed for divorce and their marriage is being dissolved. However, Ben's eldest daughter, 18-year-old Violet, isn't giving up on the bond she made with Jennifer.
During Jennifer and Ben's two year marriage, the singer tried to make sure to be a supportive step-mom to Violet — who is the absolute spitting image of her famous mom, Jennifer Garner — and the pair formed a strong friendship. Lopez took her out to lunch at Los Angeles hotspots, such as The Ivy, and Violet accompanied her dad and his new wife to Michael Rubin's iconic Fourth of July white party in the Hamptons in 2023.
They continued spending time together even amid Ben and Jennifer's marriage troubles. The "Atlas" star filed for divorce from the two-time Oscar winner in August 2024, but listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024. However, in July 2024, Jennifer and Violet were spotted riding bikes together and walking arm-in-arm in Southampton, New York. Even as things were falling apart, it seems like Violet was doing her best to remain connected to her step-mom.
Violet Affleck is also friends with other members of Jennifer Lopez's family, including her sister Lynda
On November 3, 2024, Jennifer Lopez' younger sister, Lynda Lopez, visited Violet Affleck at Yale, where she's studying. The pair apparently toured the campus together before Lynda and Violet posed together for a selfie which she posted to Instagram. "New Haven with my favorite Yalie!" Lynda captioned the beaming snapshot.
According to the Daily Mail, it was Violet who reached out to Lynda and asked her to come visit in the first place. An unnamed source told the outlet that Violet "has a strong attachment to JLo and her family," and is determined to maintain a healthy and happy environment. Violet, who began her freshman year at Yale in September, is the eldest of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's three kids. The former couple have been happily co-parenting 15-year-old child Fin and 12-year-old son Samuel. The "This Is Me ... Now" songstress, meanwhile, shares 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.
A source told People in July 2024, after they were spotted hanging out and shopping together, that Violent and Jennifer "really enjoy each other's company ... [They] both seem so happy to be spending this time together, and are just enjoying the moment." It's unclear how their relationship will pan out in the future, but it's evident that Violet is interested in staying connected with her step-mom and her family, even as Ben and Jennifer's divorce plays out in the spotlight.