Inside Reba McEntire's Chaotic First Time Meeting Dolly Parton
Country superstar Reba McEntire's voice and her incredible wit give the country star a spot in the celebrity major leagues. Her musical prowess is what brings inspiration to eager contestants on "The Voice." Her comedic timing on shows like "Reba" and "Happy's Place" brings joy to millions of her fans. Life without Reba McEntire seems near impossible. However, one of her most momentous career highlights almost didn't happen, and Dolly Parton is to blame.
"I remember it like it was yesterday," McEntire told Billboard. She was set to make her debut at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee on September 17, 1977. It would be a career-turning moment for the up-and-coming country music star, except when she got there, it wasn't the grand introduction she was expecting. The bouncer that night took one look at his list and refused McEntire entry, claiming she wasn't on the list. Once her agent sorted it out and got her inside, McEntire was in for another rude awakening. Originally supposed to sing two songs, McEntire was demoted to one because Parton had shown up. "I said, 'Shoot, she can take both of them. Can I meet her?'" McEntire explained. "They said, 'No, we just need one of them.'"
McEntire didn't meet Parton that night, but couldn't help to gawk at the singer as she walked by backstage. "I thought, 'Oh my God, that's the most beautiful woman I've ever seen in my life.' She kinda floated by," she told Taste of Country. "She was just like an angel."
Reba McEntire says she and Dolly Parton are friends, not foes
As two of the biggest female country stars in the '80s and '90s, one would think Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire were always going head-to-head. According to McEntire, that wasn't the case at all. In fact, the two have had a decades-long friendship. "Not competition with Dolly," she told Taste of Country. "No. I am not a competitor with Dolly." The "How Was I to Know" singer said she's always looked up to Parton as an inspiration for her own work. "She's everything, McEntire said. "I've watched. I've learned. I have listened."
Their distant friendship came to a head in 2021 when the two music legends finally did a duet together, after decades of their fans begging for one. The pair collaborated on McEntire's classic 1993 song "Does He Love You," which was originally sung by herself and Linda Davis. Their iconic voices came together in incredible harmonies, and the music video, which showcases Parton and Dolly fighting over a man, ends with two giant grins and Dolly saying, "I love singing with you."
Fans are hopeful that McEntire and Parton come together again; however, McEntire revealed on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" that Parton is hard to reach. "Dolly does not text," the singer said. According to McEntire, she doesn't even have the "Jolene" singer's phone number or email. How can she contact Parton? "Fax," said McEntire.