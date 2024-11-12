Inside Reba McEntire's Chaotic First Time Meeting Dolly Parton

Country superstar Reba McEntire's voice and her incredible wit give the country star a spot in the celebrity major leagues. Her musical prowess is what brings inspiration to eager contestants on "The Voice." Her comedic timing on shows like "Reba" and "Happy's Place" brings joy to millions of her fans. Life without Reba McEntire seems near impossible. However, one of her most momentous career highlights almost didn't happen, and Dolly Parton is to blame.

"I remember it like it was yesterday," McEntire told Billboard. She was set to make her debut at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee on September 17, 1977. It would be a career-turning moment for the up-and-coming country music star, except when she got there, it wasn't the grand introduction she was expecting. The bouncer that night took one look at his list and refused McEntire entry, claiming she wasn't on the list. Once her agent sorted it out and got her inside, McEntire was in for another rude awakening. Originally supposed to sing two songs, McEntire was demoted to one because Parton had shown up. "I said, 'Shoot, she can take both of them. Can I meet her?'" McEntire explained. "They said, 'No, we just need one of them.'"

McEntire didn't meet Parton that night, but couldn't help to gawk at the singer as she walked by backstage. "I thought, 'Oh my God, that's the most beautiful woman I've ever seen in my life.' She kinda floated by," she told Taste of Country. "She was just like an angel."