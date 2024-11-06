Melania Trump Shares Barron's Big Moment At The Voting Booth

With results pouring in on this all-important Election Day, many inquiring minds have been wanting to know about one particular member of the Trump family. While Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump proudly announced her vote, youngest son Barron had yet to be heard from. As if in response, Melania Trump posted a photo of her son on her Instagram account, showing Barron at a voting booth. Having just turned 18 in March 2024, the young man was finally eligible to perform his civic duty. "Voted for the first time — for his dad!" wrote the proud mom, including the hashtags "#18yearsold #presidentialelection #proud." The polling location wasn't identified, but it's likely that Barron is registered to vote in his home state of Florida — which means he came home from college to be with his family on his father's big night.

As expected, the internet went wild over Barron, with nearly 30,000 followers sending their likes of approval in just a few minutes' time. The comments section also filled with praise for the Trump family — and more than a few remarks about Barron's height. The former first son towered over the table and had to hunch over a bit to fill out the ballot.