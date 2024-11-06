Melania Trump Shares Barron's Big Moment At The Voting Booth
With results pouring in on this all-important Election Day, many inquiring minds have been wanting to know about one particular member of the Trump family. While Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump proudly announced her vote, youngest son Barron had yet to be heard from. As if in response, Melania Trump posted a photo of her son on her Instagram account, showing Barron at a voting booth. Having just turned 18 in March 2024, the young man was finally eligible to perform his civic duty. "Voted for the first time — for his dad!" wrote the proud mom, including the hashtags "#18yearsold #presidentialelection #proud." The polling location wasn't identified, but it's likely that Barron is registered to vote in his home state of Florida — which means he came home from college to be with his family on his father's big night.
As expected, the internet went wild over Barron, with nearly 30,000 followers sending their likes of approval in just a few minutes' time. The comments section also filled with praise for the Trump family — and more than a few remarks about Barron's height. The former first son towered over the table and had to hunch over a bit to fill out the ballot.
Barron got cheers from a 'Great American' star
The apparently candid photo Melania Trump took of her son Barron won cheers from a couple of famous fans. Savannah Chrisley, formerly of "Chrisley Knows Best," commented, "This makes my heart so happy!" Then there was Candace Cameron Bure, star of the Great American Family network and its holiday offerings. She responded to the Instagram post with "Let's GO!!!" with an American flag emoji for emphasis. Bure's outspoken support of Donald Trump sent her viewers swooning, sending multiple heart and flag emojis and remarks such as "already love you so much but even more so for this!" and "I'm so excited that you finally said it out loud!" This reaction represented a significant contrast to the backlash Bure got for her own cryptic Election Day message, which quoted a Bible verse and offered a prayer that "the Lord's will" would determine the voting results.
Barron's vote might have made a difference; as of late Tuesday night, early projections saw Trump taking the state of Florida. But the results weren't finalized as of this posting, so it may be a long time yet before the Trumps and their fans can either celebrate or commiserate. At least Barron is old enough now to stay awake through a victory speech; back in 2016, he was seen visibly nodding off when his dad was elected.