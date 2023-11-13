4 Times The Internet Went Wild Over Barron Trump

There are some things Barron Trump can't avoid. He certainly can't escape his famous moniker (although dad Donald Trump wanted to give Barron a different first name after he was born). He'll have to resign himself to moving back to the White House for another four years if Donald wins a second term as president in 2024. And despite his best efforts, Barron can't get away from speculation about his life and opinions. Unlike his very public and very outspoken stepbrother Donald Trump Jr., the 17-year-old high school senior has been kept away from news cameras and social media by his protective parents. Even when he does make an appearance, he usually looks as though he wishes he were somewhere (anywhere!) else.

It's likely a combo of curiosity and sympathy that makes Barron an internet sensation whenever he's photographed, or when any fragment of news about him crops up. People can't help wondering whether he supports his father's political views, or if he'll become another rebel presidential son like Ron Reagan. If Barron goes away to college in a year or so, all the talk will be focused on the major he picks, the social clubs he joins, and any potential love interests he develops. If Donald becomes the 47th POTUS, the gossip, memes, and tweets about Barron will only intensify. But will they ever top the most famous social media attention he got back in his dad's first term? Let's take a look back.