Where Do One Tree Hill's Hilarie Burton Morgan And Sophia Bush Stand Now?

If there's one thing that makes "One Tree Hill" extra special, it's the fact that the show's main cast members still remain good friends to this day. Hilarie Burton Morgan (Peyton Sawyer), Sophia Bush (Brooke Davis), and Bethany Joy Lenz (Haley James), who played besties on-screen, even started the "Drama Queens" podcast, where they discuss each episode and all the behind-the-scenes drama at length.

Morgan and Bush are especially close, and during the 2024 Halloween season, the two met up at a local Halloween Festival Morgan hosted for her town. The "One Tree Hill" star shared snaps of the evening featuring Bush and her girlfriend, Ashlyn Harris, to her Instagram account, writing, "I LOVE that my angels @sophiabush and @ashlynharris24 surprised us with a visit and got a real taste of small town community. Worlds colliding and showing up for each other in fun random ways......that's real love, babes." Bush took to the comment section to return some of the love. "PTSO for the win!! "Best day eveeeer!!"" she wrote. Some other "One Tree Hill" alumni also weighed in, with Antwon Tanner (Antwon "Skills" Taylor) responding with several heart emojis, and Kate Voegele (Mia Catalano) replying, "Love this!"

Speaking to People in 2021, Bush discussed the special bond she has with her co-stars, Burton and Lenz, saying, "This is what real sisterhood is," adding, "If anyone comes near one of you, I'll run and get a flamethrower ... [Our friendship] is really deep."