Throwback Jennifer Lopez Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark

Jennifer Lopez is a fashion icon who's worth $150 million. It's not just us saying it; the Council of Fashion Designers of America officially recognized Lopez's "longstanding and global impact on fashion" in 2019 by giving her the Fashion Icon Award. She has more than earned the honor, having served iconic look after iconic look since rising to stardom in the '90s. There's that green, leaf-print Versace dress, which led to the birth of Google's image search function, and her 2000 MTV Video Music Awards look comprising a white crop top, low-rise jeans, and bandana, which were quintessential early 2000s staples.

While Lopez does have stylists who help her craft her looks for red carpets, music videos, and appearances, the "Hustlers" actor plays a major role in her own styling. She told Vogue in February 2024 that her then-stylist Andrea Lieberman advised against the green Versace dress when she was choosing a 'fit for the 2000 Grammys because it had already been donned by a few other famous faces. But Lopez insisted on wearing it to the awards show anyway, resulting in her making fashion and pop culture history. "She completely trusts us, but also has a point of view and knows what works for her. It really is the perfect partnership!" one of her current stylists, Rob Zangardi, told Vogue in 2021.

But even the most fashionable of style stars don't always get it right, and Lopez is no exception. She's got the best stylists working with her, many top fashion designers eager to dress her, and her own fashion sensibility to guide her choices, so it's rare to see a flop J.Lo look, but surprisingly, they do exist. Over the years, there have been more than a few Jennifer Lopez outfits that just didn't work.

