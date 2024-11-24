Details About Gavin Newsom's Messy Feud With Ron DeSantis

If you put governors Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom in a room together, chances are slim that either one will leave with their ego intact. The two equally outspoken men are known for not mincing their words when they get into a heated debate, and they may or may not face off as their respective parties' presidential candidates in the not-too-distant future. Whenever Newsom and DeSantis get into it, insults fly like bullets — Newsom thinks DeSantis is doing a dreadful job being Florida's governor and DeSantis, in turn, has the same low opinion of Newsom's performance in California.

The two politicians have come to blows over everything from the banning of books to gun control and abortion laws. In June 2023, their very public brawl came to a head when DeSantis took some rather extreme measures to have asylum seekers forcibly transported to Sacramento, California. Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, Newsom heavily criticized DeSantis for his questionable actions by writing: "@RonDeSantis you small, pathetic man. This isn't Martha's Vineyard. Kidnapping charges?" A little over a week later, the Florida governor seized the opportunity to clap back at Newsom during a news conference.

"You know what? Stop p***yfooting around," DeSantis raged, addressing the absent Newsom, per AP News. "Are you gonna throw your hat in the ring and challenge Joe [Biden]? Are you going to get in and do it? Or are you just gonna sit on the sidelines and chirp?" He also took several jabs at Newsom's constant criticism of his governing choices, arguing, "He's got huge problems in his state [...] Yet, with all those problems, he has a real serious fixation on the state of Florida. I think it's just bizarre." While his Californian rival didn't directly respond to the attack, his senior advisor, Ace Smith, took to X to do it for him, telling DeSantis, "Your whining is very unpresidential!"

