What We Know About How Al Pacino And Noor Alfallah's Romance Began

Legendary actor Al Pacino made headlines in 2022 when rumors began that he was dating film producer Noor Alfallah. The two had been spotted together, and some were surprised by the fact that Pacino seemingly had feelings for a much younger woman. Despite their 53-year age gap, Alfallah and Pacino had no problem sparking a romance, with an insider telling People in June 2023, "Whatever develops in it down the road remains to be seen with the age difference, but they seem to enjoy each other's company and have things in common in the entertainment area." Many were even more shocked when it was reported that Alfallah was pregnant by Pacino, and they welcomed a son named Roman in June 2023. This is her first child, while Pacino has three adult children: Julie Pacino and twins Anton and Olivia Pacino.

While many may have believed the two had a whirlwind fling, it actually started in early 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The two initially met one year prior while sitting next to one another at a gathering, and during the pandemic, the couple ended up benefitting from the stay-at-home orders as they got to know one another better. Interestingly enough, despite being born in different generations, Alfallah enjoyed spending time with and learning more about Pacino, with whom she shares a love of cinema.