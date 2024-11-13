Jason Duggar's Fast-Moving Relationship Timeline With Wife Maddie Grace
The Duggars from "19 Kids and Counting" have changed since the premiere of their TLC reality show. Fans of the program have watched the titular kids grow up. Jason Duggar is one of them, but he's not a child anymore. At 24, he recently tied the knot with his now-wife Maddie Grace Duggar.
You may be thinking you've missed a few chapters. If you're wondering when the heck that happened, the truth is that Jason and Maddie had an exceptionally short relationship before getting married. In an interview with People about their October 2024 wedding, the couple explained that they met through social media. Jason told the outlet he stumbled across Maddie online when advising his older sister Jana Duggar to use Instagram to find a beau. (Jana did find a beau in Stephen Wissmann, although their marriage is somewhat unusual.) "So I was like, 'Look, listen, I'm going to hop on here just to find someone, just to show you that I can do it,'" Jason explained.
"But Jase found my profile just because he accidentally tapped on the notifications button, he saw my profile picture," Maddie continued. "He was like, 'Oh, she's cute.' It was definitely a God thing though. There's no way we would've found each other. It was just crazy."
The relationship accelerated from there
The world learned that Jason Duggar was in a relationship in May 2024, when he shared a carousel of photos with Maddie Grace Duggar on Instagram. The caption was simply a white-heart emoji. "Happy for y'all Jase!" said one of many supportive commenters.
Three months later, shortly after Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann's wedding, Jason and Maddie got engaged and announced it through social media. Although the Instagram announcement included the hashtag "#spring2025" in the caption, the couple didn't wait that long to walk down the aisle. Their wedding was on October 3, 2024, and there are plenty of strange details about Jason and Maddie's wedding. Most notable is the short timeline, since it took less than a year for the couple to meet, fall in love, and get married. That is likely due to the Duggars' religious beliefs.
Jason and his siblings were raised Christian under the teachings of the controversial Institute in Basic Life Principles, where dating in the modern sense was not a thing. Instead, relationships were about courting and marriage.
What are Jason and Maddie's future plans?
In Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Duggar's People interview about their wedding, Maddie told the outlet that she and Jason would be living in Arkansas, which is where many of the Duggars live. Maddie herself is from Tennessee, and that is where they held their wedding.
Jason also talked more about how their quick-moving relationship evolved. "We really became each other's best friends and it just kind of built from there," he said to People. "The journey is what has showed us that we are just perfect for each other." He also said their plans for the future included some travel and spending time together, but were overall pretty low-key. "It's like just doing life together," Jason added. "Just being able to enjoy the next seasons of life and just be able to take those next steps."
Shortly after Jason and Maddie's wedding, Maddie turned 21. Jason took to Instagram to celebrate her, referring to their updated relationship status in the caption: "Happy Birthday to my gorgeous wife, I love you always and forever [heart emoji]."