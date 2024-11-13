Jason Duggar's Fast-Moving Relationship Timeline With Wife Maddie Grace

The Duggars from "19 Kids and Counting" have changed since the premiere of their TLC reality show. Fans of the program have watched the titular kids grow up. Jason Duggar is one of them, but he's not a child anymore. At 24, he recently tied the knot with his now-wife Maddie Grace Duggar.

You may be thinking you've missed a few chapters. If you're wondering when the heck that happened, the truth is that Jason and Maddie had an exceptionally short relationship before getting married. In an interview with People about their October 2024 wedding, the couple explained that they met through social media. Jason told the outlet he stumbled across Maddie online when advising his older sister Jana Duggar to use Instagram to find a beau. (Jana did find a beau in Stephen Wissmann, although their marriage is somewhat unusual.) "So I was like, 'Look, listen, I'm going to hop on here just to find someone, just to show you that I can do it,'" Jason explained.

"But Jase found my profile just because he accidentally tapped on the notifications button, he saw my profile picture," Maddie continued. "He was like, 'Oh, she's cute.' It was definitely a God thing though. There's no way we would've found each other. It was just crazy."

