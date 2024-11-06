Ivanka Trump's Tacky Blue Suit On Election Night Puts Her True Feelings About Donald On Blast
It's no secret that the newly elected president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, has some bitter feelings toward her father. Ivanka seemingly took a shot at her father on her 43rd birthday when she posted a list of the 16 lessons she learned in the four decades of her life. The cryptic post seemed to point to her father as his behavior seldom followed the advice set forth in her 16 lessons.
Her birthday post wasn't the only time Ivanka threw shade toward Donald Trump; the first daughter skipped out on many of her father's campaign rallies, including some of the most crucial ones in battleground states, like Michigan, as Election Day grew closer and closer. When Ivanka did, surprisingly, show face on Election Day, she was dressed in a pantsuit that certainly raised some questions regarding optics. With her previous actions, or inactions, it's hard to believe her Election Day outfit was purely coincidental.
Ivanka Trump wore a royal blue velvet pantsuit on election night
In one of Ivanka Trump's biggest rebellious acts against Donald Trump so far, she donned a royal blue pantsuit on election night, right beside her father. Election Day — and night — is inherently grounded in the battle between blue and red. Any and everywhere we look, those colors flood our screens, our streets, and everything in between. Each color is representative of one of the two dominant political parties, and Donald Trump is all red all the time.
Ivanka's decision to wear blue on Election Day of all days could not have been a coincidence. With all the red and blue engulfing the country, she could have taken the route that most of the rest of her family took, and wore a neutral color, perhaps with some red, or even blue, accents. Instead, Ivanka went all out and didn't hold back one bit, choosing to wear an all blue outfit without any red accents.
This may not have been a massive statement on Ivanka's part that speculation could lead one to believe, but there is one thing that Ivanka most definitely made clear with her choice of outfit. She took a stand against her father on Election Day, and the entire country noticed.