Will Ivanka Trump Join Her Dad In The Final Days Of Campaigning? Here's What Her Husband Said
Ivanka Trump has been relatively hands-off when it comes to her father, Donald Trump's, 2024 presidential campaign. The former first daughter's silence after the 2024 Republican National Convention seemed to reaffirm her feelings on Donald's reelection bid — that she is not interested in being part of the political world anymore. However, as election day draws nearer, will Ivanka continue keeping her distance? Or will she join her dad for one final push towards the White House? Any prior signs that Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner would step back into politics were red herrings, after all.
Kushner himself confirmed as much to the New York Times in an October 2024 interview, during which the businessman also reiterated that the odds of Ivanka campaigning towards the end were, "Zero." Kushner further elaborated that Ivanka "made the decision when she left Washington that she was closing that chapter of her life. And she's been remarkably consistent." Likewise, that won't change if her father wins in November, with Kushner adding, "We're rooting for him — obviously, we're proud of him. But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward." Clearly, she's over it.
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were absent from a prominent campaign event
The shift in focus for the former first daughter is not really that surprising. Ivanka Trump's life looks completely different today than it used to, partially because her and Jared Kushner's time working for Donald Trump's administration negatively affected their reputations. The couple's quiet new life is based in Florida, far from the campaign trail. Less than two weeks before the election, Ivanka and her husband were spotted walking to a synagogue in Miami with two of their three children. The couple notably did not attend Donald's Michigan rally that day.
Ivanka and Kushner were also absent from his inflammatory, headline-grabbing rally at Madison Square Garden later that very same weekend, which was rife with hateful jokes from many of the other speakers — including jokes about Jewish people, despite the fact that Donald has a Jewish daughter and son-in-law in them. Ivanka is not the only woman in the Trump family keeping her distance either. Youngest daughter Tiffany Trump has mostly avoided the political world as well. And, although she spoke at the MSG event, Melania Trump's memoir distanced her from Donald's politics too since it expressed the former model's staunchly pro-choice views.