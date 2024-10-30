Will Ivanka Trump Join Her Dad In The Final Days Of Campaigning? Here's What Her Husband Said

Ivanka Trump has been relatively hands-off when it comes to her father, Donald Trump's, 2024 presidential campaign. The former first daughter's silence after the 2024 Republican National Convention seemed to reaffirm her feelings on Donald's reelection bid — that she is not interested in being part of the political world anymore. However, as election day draws nearer, will Ivanka continue keeping her distance? Or will she join her dad for one final push towards the White House? Any prior signs that Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner would step back into politics were red herrings, after all.

Kushner himself confirmed as much to the New York Times in an October 2024 interview, during which the businessman also reiterated that the odds of Ivanka campaigning towards the end were, "Zero." Kushner further elaborated that Ivanka "made the decision when she left Washington that she was closing that chapter of her life. And she's been remarkably consistent." Likewise, that won't change if her father wins in November, with Kushner adding, "We're rooting for him — obviously, we're proud of him. But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward." Clearly, she's over it.