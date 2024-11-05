Ivanka Trump's Shade For Donald Doesn't Go Under The Radar In Cryptic Birthday Post

If anyone had the slightest hope Ivanka Trump would join dad Donald in the final days of his campaign, that notion was crushed in short order. Ivanka vowed to focus on her family and stay out of politics, and she has proven to be a woman of her word. Not once during the former president's rallies leading up to November 5 did his older daughter appear at his side — not even at his last rally in Michigan. We can't even be sure she was "sitting at home watching every second of it," as Donald assured the crowd (via YouTube). But as much as she claims to distance herself from her father's business, her most recent social media post seemed to be aimed directly at him.

Having turned 43 on October 30, Ivanka reflected on 16 lessons she's learned over the past four-plus decades of life in her November 4 post. Among them: #3, "Everyone is a teacher" and #13, "Get curious." Wise words that we should all take to heart. But then there was #4: "Avoid Lashon Hara/Gossip. Choose words that heal, not harm." An interesting sentiment from the child of a man famous for calling his opponents "stupid," "trash," "crooked," "lying," and worse (via The New York Times).

And #14 is another gem: "Approach life with love and positivity. Dolly Parton said, 'I don't criticize and condemn; I love and accept.'" Yet her father's rally speeches are all about criticism and condemnation. Hmmm. Or how about #11: "Guard your peace. ... Mastery over self means others don't control your state of mind." Again, good advice for dad; Trump is still fuming about Kamala Harris' jab about the size of his rally crowds a full two months after the fact.

