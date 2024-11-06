Kai Trump's Blonde Hair Transformation Has Her Looking Even More Like Mini Ivanka
After Donald Trump's 2024 election night victory, the 78-year-old politician's 17-year-old granddaughter, Kai Trump, took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate her grandpa on his big win. However, many followers were surprised by Kai's unexpected blonde hair transformation and how the new style makes her look even more like her aunt Ivanka Trump.
"No one works harder or cares more about the American people," the 17-year-old Kai captioned the photo of herself and Donald standing side-by-side and smiling, which she posted to the social media platform in the early hours of Nov. 6, 2024, as the election projects rolled in. "Congratulations Grandpa, I love you! the future gonna be fantastic."
Kai's straight, golden locks are a dramatically different look from her dark, wavy brunette hair fans saw Kai with when she delivered a speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention in July. With Donald having presumably secured his second term in office, only time will tell if Kai will take on a role in his next administration, as so many others in Donald's family — including Ivanka — have done previously.
Kai Trump has been a vocal supporter of her grandpa throughout the campaign
Kai Trump — the eldest daughter of Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump — has been vocal in her support and appreciation for her grandfather, and opened up about her relationship with Donald when she spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention. "He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking," Kai shared (via NPR). "He always wants to know how we're doing in school. When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me."
Kai has also bonded with her grandfather over their shared passion for golf. Kai explained how Trump will often call her just to catch up and chat about the sport. "He always encourages me to push myself to be the most successful person I can be," Kai shared. "Obviously, he sets the bar pretty high, but who knows, maybe one day I'll catch him."
Kai is one of Donald's 10 grandchildren. The former "Apprentice" star is also grandpa to Kai's four siblings: Donnie, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe. Additionally, he's a grandfather to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's kids: daughter Arabella and sons Joseph and Theodore, as well as Eric and Lara Trump's kids, Eric Jr. and Carolina. Meanwhile, Donald announced in October 2024 that his youngest daughter Tiffany Trump is pregnant with her first child with husband Michael Boulos.