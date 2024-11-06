Kai Trump's Blonde Hair Transformation Has Her Looking Even More Like Mini Ivanka

After Donald Trump's 2024 election night victory, the 78-year-old politician's 17-year-old granddaughter, Kai Trump, took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate her grandpa on his big win. However, many followers were surprised by Kai's unexpected blonde hair transformation and how the new style makes her look even more like her aunt Ivanka Trump.

"No one works harder or cares more about the American people," the 17-year-old Kai captioned the photo of herself and Donald standing side-by-side and smiling, which she posted to the social media platform in the early hours of Nov. 6, 2024, as the election projects rolled in. "Congratulations Grandpa, I love you! the future gonna be fantastic."

Kai's straight, golden locks are a dramatically different look from her dark, wavy brunette hair fans saw Kai with when she delivered a speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention in July. With Donald having presumably secured his second term in office, only time will tell if Kai will take on a role in his next administration, as so many others in Donald's family — including Ivanka — have done previously.

