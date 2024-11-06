Don Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Confirm On Election Night They Can't Fake It For The Cameras Anymore

If Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are no longer together, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the pair has kept this under wraps. Back in 2019, the couple appeared on "The View" and were asked, "When are you guys tying the knot?" Even back then, Guilfoyle had a perplexing response. "We need to get the president re-elected!" she said, per People. While this was certainly not an answer to the question, Don Jr. doubled down on it. "We got one goal for 2020," he declared, going on to say, "Kimberly's been an amazing ... And to be able to do this stuff, I like to joke on the campaign trail, you know, my big sacrifice for America is having to travel with Kimberly."

Five years and two Election Days later, there still hasn't been talk of the pair setting a date. They have, however, seemed — at least outwardly — to continue to prioritize Donald Trump's political career over moving their relationship forward. Now that the duo don't have to dedicate their time to being out on the 2024 campaign trail and prioritizing optics over transparency, it just may be time for them to be honest about whether or not they are still together. And, their awkward, disconnected body language after election night may prove that they are doing just that.