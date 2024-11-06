Don Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Confirm On Election Night They Can't Fake It For The Cameras Anymore
Between Donald Trump Jr.'s mistress ramping up affair chatter and his lack of chemistry with fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle toward the end of Donald Trump's campaign, folks are wondering the truth about his relationship status. Both Don Jr. and Guilfoyle have been hard at work on the campaign trail. With Election Day behind them, however, it's easy to wonder if the pair is on the precipice of revealing that they've called it quits. If their behavior onstage at Trump HQ is any indication, then it doesn't seem that Guilfoyle will be formally joining the Trump family, after all.
In the wee hours of November 6, 2024, Trump took the stage at Trump HQ in Florida to address his supporters. His family members joined him onstage, all walking slowly and stoically as Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA" reverberated hauntingly amidst commotion from the crowd. Donald was flanked on either side by Melania and Barron Trump as other members of the Trump family lined up beside them. Guilfoyle positioned herself right next to Don Jr. in the final lineup, but they never seemed to give each other even the slightest gesture of acknowledgment. As Don Jr. clapped and smiled toward the audience, he kept his back to Guilfoyle the entire time, almost physically pushing her out of his father's inner circle.
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle may be ready to come forward about a possible split
If Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are no longer together, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the pair has kept this under wraps. Back in 2019, the couple appeared on "The View" and were asked, "When are you guys tying the knot?" Even back then, Guilfoyle had a perplexing response. "We need to get the president re-elected!" she said, per People. While this was certainly not an answer to the question, Don Jr. doubled down on it. "We got one goal for 2020," he declared, going on to say, "Kimberly's been an amazing ... And to be able to do this stuff, I like to joke on the campaign trail, you know, my big sacrifice for America is having to travel with Kimberly."
Five years and two Election Days later, there still hasn't been talk of the pair setting a date. They have, however, seemed — at least outwardly — to continue to prioritize Donald Trump's political career over moving their relationship forward. Now that the duo don't have to dedicate their time to being out on the 2024 campaign trail and prioritizing optics over transparency, it just may be time for them to be honest about whether or not they are still together. And, their awkward, disconnected body language after election night may prove that they are doing just that.