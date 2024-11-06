Lauren Boebert's Throwback Pic With Trump Is A Glaring Reminder Of Her Biggest Fashion Fail
Lauren Boebert has a history of choosing outfits that completely miss the mark. Following the 2024 election, the Colorado congresswoman celebrated both her win and Donald Trump's win with a carousel of Instagram photos. Boebert started her slideshow with a throwback to a fashion low point: a red dress with "Let's Go Brandon" on the back.
Boebert wore the dress after the 2021 election, back when this covert insult to Joe Biden was just gaining traction. The outfit was also surmised by some to be a riff on a "Tax the Rich" dress worn by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which was white with red lettering. However, Boebert took issue with this, preferring to get all the credit for the creativity. "Wrong. I did MY version of a "Let's Go Brandon" dress," she retorted on X (formerly Twitter) in 2021.
Boebert's look garnered a lot of criticism during its initial debut online. "Can this actually be real? I'm ashamed for you," one follower wrote on Instagram in 2021. Others deemed the dress seemed too tight, particularly over Boebert's backside, where "Brandon" was strategically positioned. "It was easy to fit Brandon across that keister!" joked another. However, judging by their comments on her new post in 2024, Instagram followers appeared to be focused more on the election results than Boebert's questionable sartorial choices.
Boebert's second photo in the post recalled another fashion misstep
As she reveled in the election results, Lauren Boebert's second Instagram photo featured her and her four sons posing with Donald Trump. While the sleeveless teal dress is a suitable look for this occasion, this same dress was an inappropriate choice when Boebert wore it to a construction site in 2023. "You are out of touch with the people," remarked one Facebook user when Boebert posted photos of her visit. "Who would wear spiked high heels and a tight-fitting dress to the worksite?"
In her November 6, 2024 post the congresswoman shared a whopping 14 photos in all, demonstrating that Boebert and her family have had plenty of interactions with Trump. However, in some cases, Boebert's fangirling has reportedly caused Trump some annoyance. For instance, when Boebert and Trump attended the New York Young Republican Club's 2023 Gala, Trump's security was said to have thwarted her desire for a photo op.
As for Boebert's "Let's Go Brandon" dress, while it may have been panned by social media followers, it apparently scored big with Trump when she showed it off at Mar-a-Lago. "It made him smile; he loved it," Ben Stout, Boebert's communications director, revealed to Fox News in 2021.