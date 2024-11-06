Lauren Boebert's Throwback Pic With Trump Is A Glaring Reminder Of Her Biggest Fashion Fail

Lauren Boebert has a history of choosing outfits that completely miss the mark. Following the 2024 election, the Colorado congresswoman celebrated both her win and Donald Trump's win with a carousel of Instagram photos. Boebert started her slideshow with a throwback to a fashion low point: a red dress with "Let's Go Brandon" on the back.

Boebert wore the dress after the 2021 election, back when this covert insult to Joe Biden was just gaining traction. The outfit was also surmised by some to be a riff on a "Tax the Rich" dress worn by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which was white with red lettering. However, Boebert took issue with this, preferring to get all the credit for the creativity. "Wrong. I did MY version of a "Let's Go Brandon" dress," she retorted on X (formerly Twitter) in 2021.

Boebert's look garnered a lot of criticism during its initial debut online. "Can this actually be real? I'm ashamed for you," one follower wrote on Instagram in 2021. Others deemed the dress seemed too tight, particularly over Boebert's backside, where "Brandon" was strategically positioned. "It was easy to fit Brandon across that keister!" joked another. However, judging by their comments on her new post in 2024, Instagram followers appeared to be focused more on the election results than Boebert's questionable sartorial choices.

