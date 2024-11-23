Prince William And Kate Middleton Reportedly Differ On One Important Thing
Couples don't need to agree on everything in order to succeed. That's good news for William, Prince of Wales, since reportedly his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales has gotten more in touch with religious faith. Those reports come from an excerpt of the updated edition of Robert Hardman's biography of King Charles III now titled, "Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story." The snippet was shared by the Daily Mail prior to the book's publication.
In the biography, Hardman mentioned how some thought William would become more devout in his faith due to the dual cancer diagnoses of Kate and King Charles III. "Might the health scares afflicting his wife and his father have led to a little soul-searching?" Hardman said. He shared a quote from a source, who didn't think so: "'No change of course there,' is the firm response from one who knows him well."
Later in the snippet, Hardman said, "The Princess, on the other hand, is said to have become rather more interested in questions of faith as a result of her condition. 'I would say that things are more hopeful there,' says one church-going friend of the family." Even if William isn't as devoted to faith and religion as his wife, he could inherit an important position in the Church of England one day.
Will William lead the Church of England?
When William, Prince of Wales ascends to the throne and has his coronation, he might take his father's position as the leader of the Church of England. The position passes from monarch to monarch and was also held by the late Queen Elizabeth II, who was very strong in her faith, according to Robert Hardman's biography of Charles.
However, in preview excerpts before the initial publication of Hardman's book (then titled "The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy"), the writer explained how William taking up the supreme governor mantle may be a royal tradition that does not survive. "In royal circles, it is no secret that he does not share the King's sense of the spiritual, let alone the late Queen's unshakeable devotion to the Anglican church," Hardman said (via Daily Mail). An insider from the palace said William was not a weekly churchgoer and added, "'He might go at Christmas and Easter but that's it. He very much respects the institutions but he is not instinctively comfortable in a faith environment.'"
William has some time before he has to make that big decision. Would he perhaps hear out the citizens of the United Kingdom who are arguing that the monarchy should break away from the Church of England? Or do the same as his father during his coronation, and change the wording of his pledge to be inclusive of all religions?