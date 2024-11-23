Prince William And Kate Middleton Reportedly Differ On One Important Thing

Couples don't need to agree on everything in order to succeed. That's good news for William, Prince of Wales, since reportedly his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales has gotten more in touch with religious faith. Those reports come from an excerpt of the updated edition of Robert Hardman's biography of King Charles III now titled, "Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story." The snippet was shared by the Daily Mail prior to the book's publication.

In the biography, Hardman mentioned how some thought William would become more devout in his faith due to the dual cancer diagnoses of Kate and King Charles III. "Might the health scares afflicting his wife and his father have led to a little soul-searching?" Hardman said. He shared a quote from a source, who didn't think so: "'No change of course there,' is the firm response from one who knows him well."

Later in the snippet, Hardman said, "The Princess, on the other hand, is said to have become rather more interested in questions of faith as a result of her condition. 'I would say that things are more hopeful there,' says one church-going friend of the family." Even if William isn't as devoted to faith and religion as his wife, he could inherit an important position in the Church of England one day.

