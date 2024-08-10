The Complete Transformation Of Vince Vaughn

Actor Vince Vaughn is many things to many people. To some, he's the face of "Wedding Crashers," the ultra-successful aughts comedy about a pair of bros who attend weddings uninvited as a way to pick up women. To other fans, he's the star of "Brawl in Cell Block 99," an ultraviolent movie about a prison riot. He's also a family man, a producer, a Chicago sports fan, and anything else that makes him happy. "For me personally, I really don't care to a large degree about people's opinions," he told the Los Angeles Times in 2020. "How I feel about my choices and what I'm doing, whether that's in your work or in your own life — that is more of a focal point to me."

Advertisement

In an August 2024 interview with The New York Times, Vaughn looked back at his early star persona, reconsidering all those magazine profiles that talked about how much he loved to go out on the town. "I was a guy who enjoyed going out with friends, and we would definitely go out to bars, but I was also an actor who loved to read and watch things," he said. "I mean, I definitely had sides of me. I've had a very unique life. I had a lot of extreme experiences that gave me perspectives." It's true; over the course of his decades in the entertainment business, Vaughn has definitely been through a number of ups and downs. Read on to learn more about his many transformations.