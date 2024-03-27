The Biggest Controversies To Ever Plague Prince William And Kate Middleton

Wherever the British royals go, controversy follows. And as popular senior royals who have dominated public consciousness since the aughts, Prince William and Princess Catherine have been caught in the midst of more than their fair share of problems. Given the monarchy's influence, every sticky situation William and Catherine find themselves in receives widespread coverage. How can it not? Even a simple turn of their expression makes the news. Existing in the purview of this kind of constant surveillance could be daunting; in fact, it has been for certain renowned rebels within the British monarchy in the past — cue Meghan Markle and Princess Diana.

But Catherine and William's reputation as traditionally unyielding royal members precedes them. As ABC News' royal commentator Victoria Murphy remarked, "They are not a couple who tend to make knee-jerk reactions publicly or pander to any kind of frenzy." She particularly highlighted the princess' capacity for dealing with issues calmly. It's a sustainable approach to take, especially for a couple that is routinely at risk of making a gaffe or falling into disfavor in the court of public opinion, given the sheer volume of public engagements and duties they undertake. Of course, even a royal PR machine doesn't run flawlessly.

With William poised to take the British throne after King Charles III, the scrutiny surrounding him and his wife will only intensify. Until then, here's a recap of the biggest controversies to ever plague Prince William and Princess Catherine.