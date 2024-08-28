Prince William Affair Rumors Put An Awkward Spin On Kate Middleton's Codename For Couples Vacations

Despite all sorts of speculation that William, Prince of Wales cheated on Catherine, Princess of Wales with their neighbor and friend Rose Hanbury, there is no confirmation that such an affair ever occurred. However, those rumors put a very awkward spin on one of Kate's previous codenames.

Advertisement

According to the book "William and Catherine" by Andrew Morton, while visiting Seychelles in 2007, William and Kate went by the fake names Martin and Rose Middleton as opposed to using their real identities (via People). The trip happened after the couple got back together, since they had a temporary breakup in 2007. It's unclear how they chose those nicknames, but Kate being called Rose is especially ironic.

Morton wrote how that 2007 trip was a success. Marcia Moody, who penned the book "Kate" on the princess, said the same and discussed a decision Kate and William made. Per People, Moody wrote, "For the next few years, they would work and enjoy their lives, knowing that at some point when the time was right, they would be husband and wife."

Advertisement