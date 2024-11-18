Tragic Details About Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert's Life

Hallmark's sweetheart Lacey Chabert has been spreading joy and positivity around ever since her acting career began. She has been in more than 30 Hallmark movies, which practically always have happy endings. She's even brought that fairytale closure to people nationwide in her Hallmark series "Celebrations," where the star organizes heartfelt events celebrating local heroes and do-gooders.

Before her Hallmark days, Chabert got her start as a child stage actor when she played young Cosette in the 1992 Broadway production of "Les Miserables." After her stint in theater, the actor rose to stardom in early American dramas like "All My Children" and "Party of Five."

Of course, Chabert is notably famous for her portrayal of Gretchen Wieners in the 2004 blockbuster "Mean Girls," where she coined one of the greatest slang terms of the early 2000s. However, underneath all her professional success and personal joy, Chabert's life hasn't always been "so fetch." From grief to mental health issues, the actor has not been shy about her struggles. But for the most part, Chabert keeps an upbeat outlook. "I have realized that there is beauty in everything," she said on the "You Are Beautiful" podcast. "Even in tragedy, there is beauty."

